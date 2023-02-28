ROC TITLE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT IN ARIZONA AND NEVADA

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has named Shane Armstrong the Executive Vice President in Arizona and Nevada.

Armstrong, who has been with ROC Title since its launch seven years ago, has more than a decade of experience in the Title and Escrow industry and a background in sales, marketing, and customer service.

"Shane has been an immense contributor to ROC Title's success in the Las Vegas market, helping us increase market share and revenue year-over-year." said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. "There is no one better to help take ROC Title to the next level in Arizona and Nevada. We are very fortunate to have Shane leading the ROC team!"

ROC Title has been named to Inc. 5000's list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies multiple times and continues to grow its footprint, opening two new branches soon in Chandler, AZ and Surprise, AZ.

"ROC Title is acutely focused on customer service while helping agents grow their business with specialized training and the latest technology," said Armstrong. "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of something this special and to help us grow and expand strategically."

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

