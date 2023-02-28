Remezcla Scales Advertising Capabilities Through Strategic Investment From My Code

The strategic investment accelerates Remezcla's growth as a leading minority-owned Latinx digital publication and creative agency

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency, Remezcla, announced today a sizable investment from My Code, the largest US multicultural media company. Led by chief executive officer and co-founder, Andrew Herrera, Remezcla has established itself as the leading minority-owned Latinx digital publication for Latinx culture. Remezcla reaches an audience of 15 million US Latinos, primarily composed of ambicultural and bilingual Gen Z readers. My Code is the leading multicultural media company connecting brands and advertisers with minority-led and owned publishers, creators and producers to deepen engagement with diverse audiences. My Code's investment in Remezcla follows a series of strategic partnerships with premier multicultural media publications over the past year. This partnership will allow Remezcla to expand its operational capacity with shared services including ad products, technology, research, and more to help evolve its media and marketing services business and further its mission of elevating Latinx storytelling at a wide scale.

Remezcla is the leading Latinx digital culture magazine and creative agency elevating Latinx storytelling at a wide scale. (PRNewswire)

Spanning over 20 different countries, representing 20% of the population, and a multitude of subcultures, Latinx culture is incredibly diverse. There is a growing need and desire from brands and consumers alike to better understand, advance and celebrate the richness of the Latinidad cultural spectrum.

"Remezcla has identified this demand and filled a void for readers and marketers, showcasing the vibrancy of Latinx youth culture across music, film, art, fashion and beyond through our editorial and social platforms. We have a unique ability to apply our passion for our culture with our award winning creativity to develop purposeful and progressive storytelling. For the past 15 years we have had the opportunity to collaborate with our brand partners on creating meaningful and memorable marketing strategies that not only create effective consumer engagement but lift our culture. We are excited to have My Code be part of this journey as we continue to create best-in-class storytelling through branded content, experiential events and so much more," said Andrew Herrera, founder and chief executive officer, Remezcla.

Recently featured in Ad Age Magazine's Brands on the Rise, Remezcla grew its revenue in 2022 by over 180%. Remezcla has built its media and creative agency business with intimate knowledge of where Latinx audiences are and how to help brands show up in the channels and formats that are relevant to them, explained Herrera. A suite of readily accessible products and technology will broaden and strengthen Remezcla's unique market position and create new opportunities for a wider set of brand marketers. Andrew Herrera and his executive team will continue to operate the Company through this next phase of growth.

"We're amazed at how Remezcla has been able to fill a niche for young Latino audiences looking for stories that matter to them, a mission that we're eager to help scale and reinforce," said Parker Morse, founder of My Code. "We are excited to invest and bring resources to help Remezcla continue to enable brands to make measurable connections with Latino communities through informed strategies and help continue our understanding of what's most important to multicultural audiences."

My Code's recently established partnerships with premier multicultural media publications include Impremedia , the leading Hispanic news and information company that encompasses La Opinión , the nation's #1 Spanish-language daily newspaper. Most recently, My Code acquired Veranda Entertainment , a leading technology and entertainment company that distributes multicultural and Spanish-language content across multiple Connected TV (CTV) platforms that include Butaca TV, its top AVOD platform.

ABOUT REMEZCLA

Remezcla is a Latinx lifestyle company. Founded in 2006, Remezcla was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today Remezcla operates as a digital publisher, creative agency, and entertainment company. Remezcla is also the preferred partner for leading consumer brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. Remezcla and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories at the Webbys, ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, The One Show, Clio Sports, Shortys, Ex Awards, and Reggie Awards, among others. Remezcla was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. Remezcla continues to be a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com .

ABOUT MY CODE

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AAPI, multicultural female and LGBTQ+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers. Today, My Code's employee base is 85% multicultural, 77% Hispanic/Latinx, and 60% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America. To learn more about My Code, please visit www.mycodemedia.com .

My Code is the leading multicultural media company connecting brands and advertisers with minority-led and owned publishers, creators and producers to deepen engagement with diverse audiences. (PRNewswire)

