Login VSI Looks into the Future From a 360° View

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the industry standard for proactive management of virtual desktops and applications, has revealed a fresh vision for its current and future customers.

Since 2012, Login VSI has pioneered benchmarking for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments. Evolving alongside the VDI and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) industry, Login VSI researchers have an unparalleled knowledge of the complex and fragile relations between applications, operating systems, and infrastructure.

The company recently shared its new approach: 360° proactive visibility for the performance, cost, and capacity of virtual desktops and applications and alluded to the expansion of its well-known platform Login Enterprise.

"Being trusted by industry experts and widely respected for our reliability and accuracy, Login Enterprise is the most powerful proactive monitoring tool on the market—offering unmatched insights that enable teams to monitor performance and availability anytime from anywhere and make the wisest financial and operational decisions regarding their infrastructure," says John Vigeant, CEO of Login VSI.

With 360º coverage, Login Enterprise has changed the game with an end-user-centric, real-time awareness of virtual environments that surpasses traditional monitoring tools. "Looking out into the near-term future, we plan to unveil some significant product enhancements to empower our current and future customers with further in-depth intelligence and insights for their business challenges," says Vigeant.

Using proprietary virtual users, Login Enterprise goes beyond standard login technology to mimic end-users' daily behaviors and deliver granular visibility from the first login to application actions.

Login VSI customers, many of whom are major technology vendors and Fortune 500 organizations, experience immense value in planning and maintaining successful digital workplaces with less cost, fewer disruptions, and less risk.

About Login VSI

Login VSI helps organizations proactively manage their virtual desktops and applications' performance, cost, and capacity. The Login Enterprise platform is 100% agentless and can be used in all major VDI and DaaS environments, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, and Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD). Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

