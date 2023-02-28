JD Martin Names Jamie Liebl VP of Industrial Sales

Latest promotion continues to broaden firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Jamie Liebl has been promoted to Vice President of Industrial Sales effective immediately.

"Jamie is well-known as a disciplined sales strategist" said Jeff Anderson, EVP of Industrial Sales. "His tremendous background with Thomas & Betts in the North Texas market provides strong linkage to our channel partners and customers. Jamie's leadership has been witnessed in both the development of our sales team's performance as well as our ability to rapidly grow in the markets that we serve. Our business continues to rely on Jamie for strategy and execution," Anderson adds.

"I'm honored and appreciate the opportunity to continue to develop my career at JD Martin." Liebl added, "My passion is coaching high-performing teams. I work with an extraordinarily loyal group of industry professionals — and I genuinely enjoy meeting the challenges we face as much as the opportunities."

Liebl is a seasoned sales manager and strategic leader with more than thirty years of electrical industry experience. He joined the JD Martin team in 2017 and his professional background includes previous roles at Crawford Electric and Rexel in addition to a 15-year tenure, as a Field Sales Manager, with Thomas & Betts.

Liebl earned a B.S. in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 16 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, The Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

