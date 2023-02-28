CRUSH-ing it! Dogfish Head Adds NEW Crush Canned Cocktail Offerings to Award-Winning Lineup of Spirits-Based RTDs

MILTON, Del., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its lineup of award-winning Canned Cocktails, Dogfish Head releases a Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush and the Crush Variety Pack, an 8pk/12oz cans complete with four distinct (and delicious) Canned Cocktails, including a new variety pack exclusive recipe, the Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush. Both the Crush Variety Pack and 4pk/12oz cans of Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush are now hitting shelves nationwide.

Dogfish Head's New Crush Variety Pack with Four Unique & CRUSH-able Canned Cocktails (PRNewswire)

Dogfish Head adds new Crush Canned Cocktail offerings to its award-winning lineup of spirits-based RTDs.

Drawing inspiration from its coastal Delaware roots, Dogfish Head's Crush Canned Cocktails are an off-centered take on the Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland Virginia) region's renowned Crush cocktail, which features a choice of vodka, rum or gin topped with freshly 'crushed' fruit juice.

"Here in Delaware, we sit deep in the heart of 'Crush' country. In fact, the crush cocktail was invented just a couple miles down the road from our Milton brewery and distillery," said Dogfish Head Founder, Sam Calagione. "It's awesome to share one of our area's most well-known traditions with drinkers from coast-to-coast, and it's in the convenience of a can. No shaker or, in this case, fruit-juicer needed!"

The launch of Dogfish Head's Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush and Crush Variety Pack bring its already expansive lineup of ready-to-drink Canned Cocktails to seven unique libations. Artfully showcasing the brand's 20+ years of distilling and mixology experience, each Canned Cocktail clocks in at 7.0% ABV, contains two full-proof shots of Dogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits and features a bevy of real culinary ingredients. Dogfish Head's Canned Cocktails are currently growing at +56%*, swiftly outpacing the booming spirits-based Canned Cocktail segment.

Dogfish Head's Lineup of Award-Winning Canned Cocktails:

NEW Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush : Vodka distilled over real grapefruit and pomegranate, then blended with ruby red grapefruit juice for a tart, subtly sweet sipper.

Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush : Vodka distilled over real blood oranges and mango, then topped with fruit juice for light, refreshing, juicy flavor. : Vodka distilled over real blood oranges and mango, then topped with fruit juice for light, refreshing, juicy flavor.

Lemon & Lime Gin Crush : Bright and citrusy gin distilled over real lemon and lime, then topped with lemon and lime juices for a citrusy, herbaceous, palate-cleansing crowd-pleaser. : Bright and citrusy gin distilled over real lemon and lime, then topped with lemon and lime juices for a citrusy, herbaceous, palate-cleansing crowd-pleaser.

NEW Crush Variety Pack : An 8pk/12oz can medley of four crush-style cocktails, including the new Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush, Lemon & Lime Gin Crush and a new variety pack exclusive recipe, the Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush.

NEW Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush : Rum distilled over real pineapple and Valencia oranges, then blended with orange and pineapple juices for a refreshingly tropical cocktail. Available exclusively in the Crush Variety Pack.

Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade : Vodka distilled over real honeyberries and strawberries, then blended with lemonade for a libation with balanced notes of sweet and sour. : Vodka distilled over real honeyberries and strawberries, then blended with lemonade for a libation with balanced notes of sweet and sour.

Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda : Vodka distilled over real blueberries, sweetened with balsamic and red wine vinegars, and mixed with soda water for a tart and juicy refresher. : Vodka distilled over real blueberries, sweetened with balsamic and red wine vinegars, and mixed with soda water for a tart and juicy refresher.

Bar Cart Variety Pack : An 8pk/12oz can assortment of four vodka-based Canned Cocktails, including Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush, Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda and a variety pack exclusive recipe, the Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule. : An 8pk/12oz can assortment of four vodka-based Canned Cocktails, including Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush, Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda and a variety pack exclusive recipe, the Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule.

Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule: Vodka distilled over real Northern Spy apples, cranberries and lime, then blended with classic ginger beer ingredients for a bright, crisp cocktail with a subtle ginger kick. Available exclusively in the Bar Cart Variety Pack. : Vodka distilled over real Northern Spy apples, cranberries and lime, then blended with classic ginger beer ingredients for a bright, crisp cocktail with a subtle ginger kick. Available exclusively in the Bar Cart Variety Pack.

For more on Dogfish Head and its Canned Cocktails, visit www.dogfish.com.

*IRI MULO + C L13W thru 2/5/2023.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 27 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats®, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine®, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed hotel and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.® For more, visit www.dogfish.com.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery logo (PRNewsfoto/Dogfish Head Craft Brewery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dogfish Head Craft Brewery