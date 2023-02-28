Adjust Publishes Definitive Guide To Mastering Connected TV In 2023

New ebook equips mobile app marketers with a detailed look at the exploding CTV ecosystem with insights from industry leaders as Adjust expects to measure a billion-plus monthly CTV impressions this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With worldwide ad spend on connected TV (CTV) forecasted to reach $32.6 billion by 2026, mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust today released Mastering CTV in 2023: Predictions and Insights for Mobile App Marketers . The new ebook explores the world of CTV advertising – the potential and the pitfalls, how to measure success and advice from key industry players on the cutting edge of CTV.

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting apps’ end-user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support. (PRNewsfoto/Adjust) (PRNewswire)

Last year, Adjust launched CTV AdVision , the first comprehensive CTV solution in the market solving for fragmentation in the industry and opaqueness in measurement, growing from zero to a quarter of a billion CTV impressions measured per month on average in 2022. By the end of 2023, the company expects to be measuring more than a billion monthly CTV impressions for its clients.

As CTV adoption steamrolls ahead, measurement capabilities grow

Adjust foresees continued mass adoption of CTV. Today, 93% of U.S. internet users are reachable via CTV and by the end of 2023, eMarketer predicts that non-pay TV households, made up of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, will surpass pay TV households. As such, CTV technology and CTV advertising are becoming increasingly essential for app marketers.

CTV ads have the power to drive potential users from the upper (awareness) to the lower funnel (action), where they will convert via the down-funnel channels.

"With the average marketer running campaigns on 14 different platforms, it's vital to understand which platforms are bringing in the most valuable users and gain full visibility on the impact of CTV ads on other channels," said Gijsbert Pols, Ph.D., Director of Connected TV & New Channels at Adjust. "Currently, up to a quarter of the installs generated from channels such as search and social are assisted by CTV campaigns, and this growth is incremental."

Mastering CTV in 2023 explores :

Why CTV is a must. Trends reveal that a growing number of app users can be reached via CTV, making the channel ripe for user acquisition. Additionally, advertising on the big screen means catching people's attention when they are more relaxed, more receptive, and, therefore, more open to learning about a mobile app.

Comprehensive CTV measurement. In the age of dual screening, where users watch TV while using their mobile devices, advertisers have been eager to determine the correlation between CTV ads and mobile conversions. App marketers now can with Adjust CTV AdVision . In the age of dual screening, where users watch TV while using their mobile devices, advertisers have been eager to determine the correlation between CTV ads and mobile conversions. App marketers now can with Adjust

Real-world case studies. CTV advertising proved promising for video game developer Magic Tavern , which topped the most downloaded game list in 142 countries. As a result of analyzing specific campaigns, partners, and even ad placements, Magic Tavern decreased effective cost-per-install (eCPI) by more than 65% and increased D0 return on ad spend (ROAS) by 4X. CTV advertising proved promising for video game developer, which topped the most downloaded game list in 142 countries. As a result of analyzing specific campaigns, partners, and even ad placements, Magic Tavern decreased effective cost-per-install (eCPI) by more than 65% and increased D0 return on ad spend (ROAS) by 4X.

The ebook also features predictions and practical advice from Adjust's CTV partners, including Vibe, tvScientific and Wurl, on how mobile app marketers can succeed in CTV.

"To evolve past the last click, marketers must take a sophisticated, data-driven approach," notes Jason Fairchild, Co-founder and CEO of tvScientific. "The insights made possible through incrementality measurement provide a data-driven way to identify the discreet contribution of any given marketing channel, including CTV. It's a way to gain a deeper understanding of how CTV advertisements resonate with their targeted viewers, and to understand the impact of those ads in terms of driving specific, measurable outcomes."

Adjust's CTV AdVision is the first comprehensive CTV measurement solution on the market. Marketers can accurately determine the exact impact of their CTV campaigns on mobile app installs and post-install events and holistically monitor how CTV drives conversion for their other marketing channels at a glance to optimize results quickly. Learn more at adjust.com/product/ctv-advision .

To download the Mastering CTV in 2023 ebook, click here .

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

Adjust is a subsidiary of AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP ), the leading growth platform for developers. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com .

Media Contact

Joshua Grandy

pr@adjust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adjust