Grand Seiko Opens Its First Boutique in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand and as part of its continuing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, Seiko Watch Corporation is pleased to announce that the first boutique of its Grand Seiko brand in Singapore opened in the Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on February 22 and is managed by its subsidiary, Grand Seiko Asia-Pacific.

Grand Seiko Boutique Singapore Marina Bay Sands: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202302243243/_prw_PI3fl_1wp0fU3U.jpg

In the presence of H.E. Hiroshi Ishikawa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Singapore, Grand Seiko officially opened the 134-square-meter boutique's doors in a grand ceremony. In addition to the traditional ribbon cutting, the occasion was marked by a performance by a celebrated Japanese "taiko" drum troupe, "Kodo," whose name is phonetically shared with the award-winning Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon.

Boutique's interior: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202302243243/_prw_PI4fl_a9eh8gj5.jpg

Opening event: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202302243243/_prw_PI1fl_T47qbH6K.jpg

"Singapore is home to some of the most knowledgeable and passionate luxury watch enthusiasts in the world, and we are delighted that we can now provide them with direct access to the Grand Seiko world," said Akio Naito, President of Seiko Watch Corporation. "We are very fortunate to have been able to obtain a prime location for the store, and we look forward to welcoming our clients at the Marina Bay Sands."

About Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko was born in 1960 with an aim of creating the very best watch of which the company was capable. Each watch is handmade in Japan by skilled men and women who ensure the high precision, legibility and durability for which Grand Seiko has become renowned. Grand Seiko is deeply rooted in its Japanese heritage, and its brand philosophy, "The Nature of Time," celebrates the Japanese spirituality of time that is deeply inspired by nature and brought to life by "takumi" (craftsmen). Mechanical, quartz and Spring Drive movements power the watches in the Grand Seiko collection, which embraces Heritage, Sport and Elegance designs as well as the new and highly prized Evolution 9 series.

About Grand Seiko Asia-Pacific

Grand Seiko Asia-Pacific, established in October 2022, is the third company dedicated exclusively to the marketing and sales of Grand Seiko, following the establishment of Grand Seiko Corporation of America and Grand Seiko Europe S.A.S. Headquartered in Singapore, the new entity plays a pivotal role in expanding the Grand Seiko presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Grand Seiko Boutique Singapore Marina Bay Sands

2 Bayfront Ave, B2M - 235, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018972

Open daily 11 AM - 11 PM

https://www.grand-seiko.com/sg-en

