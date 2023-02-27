Advancing Diversity and Opportunity in Tech: South Florida Digital Consultancy Forges a New Partnership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OZ, a South Florida-based global company leveraging modern technologies to help businesses digitally transform and accelerate growth, announces its Chief Solutions Officer Emmanuel Ramos has joined the Hispanic Technology Executive Council, a Chicago-based premier global leadership organization which seeks to "create a more inclusive and diverse technology workforce."

"I'm honored by the invitation to join the Hispanic Technology Executive Council and look forward to learning from and lifting up the next generation of Hispanic tech leaders," Ramos says. "As Hispanic professionals, we have come so far, yet the potential is there to do so much more. It's a transformational moment—and we should not let it pass us by."

Ramos, also a member of the Forbes Technology Council, is an accomplished senior executive with more than years of experience leading business operations, P&Ls, and professional services in a diverse range of industries. At OZ, he provides thought leadership to clients, strategic direction for our practices, manages relationships with technology vendors, and partners with other departments at OZ to drive sales, recruiting, consulting, and operational efficiencies.

"Here at OZ, embracing next-gen innovation and fostering transformative collaboration are a part and parcel of our core values," OZ Chief Executive Officer Amjad Shamim says. "Manny embodies those values as a leader in our company every single day. I know he will be an amazing resource for the Hispanic Technology Executive Council as it does the important work of expanding opportunity and nurturing rising talent. I'm excited to see the results."

