Exploration No.2 Successfully Completed Sea Trial Mission, with the Support of Lin Lu's Dalian Shidao Industry

DALIAN, China, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, 2022, the "Xuelong 2" polar research vessel departed from Shanghai, officially starting China's 39th expedition to the South Pole; On October 14, 2022, Exploration No.2, equipped with the 4,500-meter manned submersible "Deep Sea Warrior", successfully completed the sea trial mission and returned victoriously. The sea trial this time was carried out focusing on the development direction of the deep sea in the South China Sea, the abyss and the polar sea area, which not only did the functional test of the localized equipment, but also conducted scientific investigations on 6 point locations, and obtained important scientific research data... All these "Pillars of a Great Power" in their mission to carry out the scientific research by sailing to deep sea and striving to be strong in the deep sea have one common point, that is, they are all equipped with key core equipment developed and manufactured with the participation of Dalian Shidao Industry Co., Ltd. At the same time, Dalian Shidao Industry Co., Ltd. was rated as a national demonstration enterprise leading in an individual field of the manufacturing industry by virtue of its absolute lead in the segment of container lashing fittings for ships in China and even in the world.

Since the establishment of the company in 1996, Chairman Lin Lu has used scientific business philosophy to continuously expand the field of enterprise development. Now it has the manufacturing kingdom of the whole industrial chain consisting of four equipment manufacturing enterprises of Dalian Shidao Industry Co., Ltd., Dalian Nurmi Hydraulics Co., Ltd., Dalian Shidao Marine Fitting Co., Ltd., and Dalian Shi Tie Casting Co., Ltd. The company can now produce as many as thousands of products, of which more than 50% of the products have realized the production of the whole industrial chain, and the products cover the whole field of land transportation, port transportation and ocean transportation. Now the production and delivery of the company's main product, container lashing fittings for ships, accounting for more than 30% of the global market share. Dalian Shidao Industry Co., Ltd. has also become the world's largest production base of container lashing fittings for ships. In 2018, the company also won the title of excellent supplier issued by Cargotec, a global leader in the logistics industry, and its product quality has been recognized in the global industry.

Over the past 30 years since the establishment of the company, under the leadership of Lin Lu, the company has continued to gain a foothold in the core manufacturing field with its solid technical level and the spirit of scientific research and innovation. In recent years, it has participated in key national marine engineering projects many times, which has made up for China's shortcomings in technology and products in the fields of polar scientific research, anti-rolling and other marine equipment. In 2015, Shidao Industry equipped the world's first polar heavy-duty ice-breaking deck carrier AUDAX with a low-temperature -50°C marine service crane. In 2018, it successfully equipped a polar deck service crane for the polar research projects of "Xuelong 2", China's first self-built icebreaker, which filled China's technological gap in this field and aroused great social repercussions at that time.

In 2019, Shidao Industry equipped a 100-ton A-frame and telescopic boom for China's first domestically-made ship-borne scientific research vessel "Exploration No.2". All the staff of Shidao Industry worked day and night, compressed the three-month production cycle to 40 days, completed the project, successfully passed the quality inspection of China Classification Society, and successfully delivered the project with quality and quantity assured. In November 2020, "Explorer No.2" carried "Striver" to participate in the 10,000-meter manned deep-diving test, and achieved a one-time success, showing the world the craftsmanship of a great power.

In recent years, Lin Lu has always attached great importance to the innovative research and development and high-quality development of enterprises. In 2020, Shidao Industry and Dalian Maritime University signed a school-enterprise cooperative research and development agreement, and also established a postgraduate practice base. In 2021, Shidao Industry and Dalian Maritime University jointly developed China's first set of ship crane anti-sway device, which won the first prize of Dalian Technology Invention Award and the second prize of Science and Technology Award of China Institute of Navigation. At present, Shidao Industry is cooperating with Dalian Maritime University in research and development, and will achieve further technological breakthroughs in crane anti-sloshing technology under polar wind and waves, high-strength low-temperature material cryogenic experiments, construction technology research and other aspects, leading the direction of China's technology research and development in this field.

While Lin Lu develops the company itself, she does not forget to give back to the society in many ways. In 2016, Lin Lu led the company and employees to jointly fund the establishment of the Lu Hong'en & Liang Jinrong & Dalian Shidao Industry Co., Ltd. Charity Fund, which vigorously promotes and develops charity and public welfare undertakings in various fields such as industrial assistance, education development, donation to help the needy, etc. Over the years, Lin Lu has been helping needy groups in a down-to-earth manner, with a cumulative personal donation of nearly one million yuan, and has made a series of remarkable contributions to poverty alleviation and public welfare undertakings.

While pioneering and innovating to seek development and setting herself as an example to others to compose a new chapter, in the way of business operation in future, Lin Lu will continue to be based on the spirit of struggle, insist on innovation and development, and constantly achieve self-transcendence, lead Shidao Industry to take the lead in the field of high-end equipment for global cargo transportation and keep moving forward.

