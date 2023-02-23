WCG Collaborates With Leading Multiple Sclerosis KOL to Launch Neurostatus-eEDSS System

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today launched a new Neurostatus-eEDSS system.

WCG collaborated with Neurostatus-UHB Ltd., a University Hospital Basel (UHB) subsidiary led by CEO Marcus D'Souza, M.D. and Chief Operating Officer Evy Fricker, to develop an enhanced digital version of the Neurostatus-Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) to capture clinical trial data.

"This exciting new design is the type of product I would have built for myself," said Dr. D'Souza. "Data entry is extremely fast and easy, given its almost identical replication of the paper form with which researchers are already very familiar. This system also uniquely incorporates the Neurostatus Definitions booklet into the electronic data entry process, and we cannot wait to quantify the direct impact this has on rater accuracy and consistency."

While this new system is uniquely designed to enhance the rater's data entry experience, it was built to provide superior data quality through the implementation of the Neurostatus proprietary scoring algorithms and edit checks, supporting the rater with real-time feedback on data inconsistencies. A web-based data review process was incorporated into this new system to facilitate the quick review and oversight of data quality by the team of Neurostatus EDSS expert neurologists at Neurostatus-UHB.

"Dr. D'Souza is a leading key opinion leader in the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) therapeutic area, and we're thrilled to partner with him to improve data quality for a critical MS clinical trial endpoint," said Terri Moench, President, WCG Research Solutions. "Our close collaboration enables neurologists to more objectively and quantitatively measure the symptoms and functions of an MS patient for more accurate, higher-quality data."

