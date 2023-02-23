Veda Tinda Scent Launches New Aromatherapy Gift Set with Five Natural Scents

The essential oils that make up the set from Veda Tinda Scent are water-soluble, making them especially compatible with humidifiers as well as aromatherapy diffusers

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veda Tinda Scent – the fast-rising company specializing in aromatherapy solutions immersed in the joy of nature – is pleased to announce the launch of an Aromatherapy Oil Gift Set.

Veda Tinda Scent launches new aromatherapy gift set, including five 30ml bottles of naturally scented aromatherapy essential oils and a humidifier to use the oils with. (PRNewswire)

The gift set includes five 30ml bottles of naturally scented aromatherapy essential oils and a humidifier to use the oils with. The humidifier is lit with LEDs that gradually but consistently transition from color to color and provides a subtle visual component to the calming practice of aromatherapy.

Veda Tinda Scent's essential oils differ from the majority of the products in the market in that they are both natural and water soluble, meaning they can be used with many household humidifiers and essential oil water diffusers. Fully oil-based aromatherapy scents are often used mistakenly with humidifiers and not only do they produce no effect, as the oil floats on the surface of the water and is not diffused, but they can end up damaging the device.

All the oils offered by Veda Tinda Scent are extracted from plants and then distilled to more than 95% purity and are not mixed or diluted with any additional chemicals. As a result, the scents can be used for long stretches of time without risk of irritating the body.

The team at Veda Tinda Scent aims to make the healthy and relaxing benefits of aromatherapy more accessible by offering water-soluble scents that can be used with the humidifiers that many people already have in their homes and eliminating the additional expense of specialized diffusers. In addition, Veda Tinda Scent focuses on bringing the most natural aromatherapy essential oils to all its customers, so they don't need to worry about anything but relax.

