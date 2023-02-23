Thrive exhibits and presents at Society for Laboratory Automation Annual Meeting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLAS 2023 – Thrive Bioscience Inc., an innovative provider of automated live cell imaging instruments and software, debuts a new integrated suite of unique and exciting capabilities that significantly advance the field of live cell imaging.

Thrive Bioscience Debuts New Cell Imaging Capabilities That Advance Laboratory Automation

Thrive's CellAssist family of networkable instruments provide unprecedented new capabilities for researchers to automatically capture 1,000's of time-series images now with 100+ focal planes on one to 50 cell culture plates within a controlled environment. Imaging modes include phase contrast and bright-field at 4x, 10x, and 20x in 6-well to 384-well plates.

The CellAssist family includes a benchtop model and a robotic 50-plate model, each producing comprehensive databases of high-quality images, metrics, and documentation that provide researchers groundbreaking insights into cell and tissue dynamics.

New CellAssist family product capabilities include:

Imaging a 4mm z-range with 100+ focal planes, each 2 µm to 50 µm apart (user-selectable)

Faster image capture rates (gigabytes of images in minutes)

Image correction for physical variations in cell culture plates

Imaging in round bottom plates

Advanced set-up, networking, and remote access tools

"The CellAssist's unique imaging capabilities have vastly improved organoid imaging, IVF imaging, viral plaque assays, gene editing (CRISPR), and stem cell production for researchers" explained Thomas Farb-Horch, CEO of Thrive.

To find out more about Thrive's different approach to live cell imaging, visit Booth #2443 at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening annual meeting in San Diego, February 26 – 28, 2023. Also attend the Exhibitor Tutorial, "Image Differently - A Solution for Automated Live Cell Imaging" by Alan Blanchard, CSO of Thrive, February 28, 2:00 pm PST, Room 1B, San Diego Convention Center.

About Thrive Bioscience

Thrive Bioscience, located in the Boston area, is an innovative provider of instruments with integrated software tools for live cell, stem cell, and tissue imaging, analytics, and automation. Thrive's instruments enable reproducible cell culture imaging and breakthrough insights into cell dynamics by integrating microscopy and robotics to automatically capture and build databases of terabytes of data. Additional information: www.thrivebio.com.

