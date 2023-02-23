Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners Selects RATP Dev as O&M Partner for its Rail Transit Solution for LA Metro's Sepulveda Project

Images and Background: www.SepulvedaTransit.Com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) announced today it has selected a world-class automated rail provider, RATP Dev, to develop the operations and maintenance component of its rail transit proposal to ease congestion on the I-405 (Sepulveda) corridor between Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley and Westside.

As part of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (Metro) Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, STCP is developing two high-capacity rail options to provide fast, green and connected transit taking riders between the Valley and the Westside, including a station in the heart of the UCLA campus, in less than 20 minutes.

That speed, as well as trains arriving every 2.5 minutes (and every 90 seconds when needed), is to be achieved through the use of a proven automated rail technology.

"We are excited to work with RATP Dev, one of the most innovative and experienced transit operators in the world," said Derya Thompson, Co-Director of STCP. "From planning to construction, and now for operations and maintenance of the completed line, we have assembled an infrastructure 'Dream Team' to propose a fast, safe, green and connected transit solution for people living and working in the Valley, on the West side and across Southern California. It is an honor to work on a transit solution that can help millions of people spend less time on the road and more time with their families."

"STCP proposes a high quality, time-efficient and well-connected transit solution for the Sepulveda Corridor, which has the potential to dramatically change the commute of millions of people. We are very proud to have been selected as STCP's operations and maintenance partner. "RATP Dev brings to Los Angeles more than 30 years of experience managing fully automated transit systems accident-free and with headways as low as 90 seconds," said Mehdi Sinaceur, RATP Dev's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for the Americas.

RATP Dev operates and maintains transit systems in 16 countries on five continents, including in 40 locations across 16 states and Washington, DC. It is a subsidiary of RATP Group, a leader in automated metro systems and operator of the Paris network. RATP Group operates and maintains 9 fully automated metro systems with over 120 miles of track and more than 400 million annual passengers worldwide.

STCP's rail options – referred to by Metro as Alternative 4 and 5 – are designed to reduce freeway and street congestion, air pollution and climate change-causing emissions. It is designed to create good-paying local construction jobs and long-term operations and maintenance jobs, and increase mobility and economic opportunity across the region.

Alternative 4 and 5 are both within the same travel corridor. Alternative 4 would run on an elevated trackway between the Van Nuys/Metrolink station and a station at Sepulveda & Ventura. Alternative 5 would run entirely below ground except for the northern end of the line at the existing above ground Van Nuys/Metrolink Station. STCP is developing both Alternatives; the decision on which to pursue is Metro's.

Alternative 4 and 5 would be integrated with Metro's current and future transit system, with direct connections to the D, E, G Lines (also known as the Purple, Expo and Orange Lines), Metrolink, Amtrak, multiple bus lines and bike lanes.

STCP's options are one of two Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) proposals selected by Metro for its Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.

RATP Group's first experience in automated rail for transit was in 1952. It has managed fully automated transit systems since 1991, and launched the world's first fully automated high-capacity metro, Paris Line 14, in 1998. RATP Group converted Paris Line 1, a century-old conventional metro line partially traveling under the Champs-Elysees with connections to Louvre Museum, into a fully automated system in 2012. The same type of conversion for Paris Line 4 is expected to be completed in 2023.

During the project design development, RATP Dev will provide Early Operator-Maintainer consultancy services, including design review and operations and maintenance systems development. If STCP's solution, as refined through the PDA process, is selected by the Metro Board as the locally preferred alternative (LPA), RATP Dev would help STCP manage operations and maintenance on the built rail line.

About RATP Dev

RATP Dev operates and maintains urban and regional transit systems in 16 countries on five continents (in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Belgium, Serbia, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Hong Kong SAR China, the Philippines, South Africa and Australia). RATP Dev demonstrates every day its extensive and renowned expertise in a wide range of mobility services, ranging from heavy rail, metro, light rail and streetcars, to bus, cable car and sightseeing activities.

RATP Dev leverages the expertise and experience of Paris-based RATP Group, a leader in fully automated metro operations and maintenance. RATP Group operates and maintains 9 fully automated metro systems with over 120 miles of track and more than 400 million annual passengers worldwide. In the United States, RATP Dev manages over 4,000 people in 16 states and Washington, D.C., operating and maintaining a wide range of rail, fixed route bus, paratransit and shuttle services at nearly 40 sites, including several locations in California. www.ratpdevusa.com

About STCP

STCP comprises Bechtel Development Company, Meridiam and American Triple I (ATI) as Equity Members, and Bechtel Infrastructure as the Lead Construction Contractor and Lead Engineering Firm. STCP is further supported by engineering firms Mott MacDonald, T.Y. Lin, and Systra. Bechtel is one of the world's leading engineering and construction firms with a noteworthy track record in passenger rail. Meridiam is an independent investment Benefit Corporation and an asset manager. The firm specializes in the development, financing, and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three core sectors: sustainable mobility, critical public services and innovative low carbon solutions. The firm currently manages US$18 billion and more than 100 projects to date. ATI is an investor, owner, developer, and manager of infrastructure assets. It is committed to serving its investor partners and communities by deploying capital into infrastructure projects and businesses throughout the United States. ATI is certified minority-owned, managed, and controlled.

STCP's experience includes Metro's D (Purple Line) subway, Metro's Regional Connector that knits together Metro's L (Gold), A (Blue), E (Expo), B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, and landmark projects such as the Elizabeth Line in London, a 60-mile rail transit line including 40 miles of track beneath the heart of London that started service in 2022.

STCP is also working with multiple disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) supporting the technical solution in various roles, including architectural design, traffic analysis and system engineering. Additionally, the team has selected four DBEs to mentor during the initial phases of the PDA.

