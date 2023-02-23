FAST-PACED ENTERTAINING BUSINESS SHOW "LAST CALL" TO OFFER CNBC VIEWERS THE STORIES BEHIND THE NUMBERS EACH NIGHT STARTING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 AT 7PM ET

FAST-PACED ENTERTAINING BUSINESS SHOW "LAST CALL" TO OFFER CNBC VIEWERS THE STORIES BEHIND THE NUMBERS EACH NIGHT STARTING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 AT 7PM ET

SHOW EXPLORES THE INTERSECTION OF MONEY, CULTURE, AND POLICY THROUGH PANELS, DEBATES, AND NEWSMAKERS

PROGRAM ANCHORED BY CNBC'S BRIAN SULLIVAN

WATCH A SNEAK PEEK HERE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Last Call," a new fast-paced, live one-hour business program exploring the intersection of markets, culture, and policy anchored by Brian Sullivan will premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 7pm ET on CNBC. Broadcasting from CNBC's Global Headquarters, the nightly program will deliver fresh perspectives on important news affecting how Americans spend and invest their money and the businesses at the center of it all. Maxwell Meyers will serve as the Senior Executive Producer.

CNBC Anchor Brian Sullivan on the (PRNewswire)

Each weeknight, "Last Call" will feature influential newsmakers from the world of business and politics as well as a panel of notable heavy hitters that will break down the day's events and give an inside look at the top stories that matter to viewers who want to get ahead of the game.

"'Last Call' is about spotting tomorrow's opportunities and finding new perspectives on the action. We don't stop thinking about money just because the market has closed," said Dan Colarusso, Senior Vice President, CNBC Business News.

"I'm incredibly excited to be a part of 'Last Call.' It is such a critical time for business, the economy and the American people. We are going to bring the audience something they won't get anywhere else but CNBC: the money angle on the biggest stories and headlines. Policy, politics, markets, culture and even sports are all fair game. I can't wait," said Sullivan.

"There's financial news, which impacts your portfolio, and there's business news, which impacts how you live your life. 'Last Call' will focus in on the latter, making our audience smarter about the people and companies changing our lives," said Meyers.

CNBC's expert roster of anchors and reporters will be featured on the show to provide compelling, in-depth reporting and analysis. The program will attract influential voices across all industries to entertain, educate and inform viewers about today's headlines shaping tomorrow.

A veteran journalist for more than 25 years, Sullivan has served as an anchor and Senior National Correspondent for the network covering some of the nation's biggest stories. Most recently, he was the Anchor of CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" (M-F, 5AM-6AM ET) and Co-Anchor of "Power Lunch" (M-F, 2PM-3PM ET), and reported on one of the most-watched CNBC documentaries, "America's Gun: Rise of the AR-15." During his time in financial journalism, Sullivan has traveled and reported from nearly every state, five continents and numerous countries. He has been nominated twice for the prestigious Loeb Award and is a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

An experienced show-creator and showrunner, Meyers has helped build several successful multiplatform programs and franchises around investing, insight and education during his almost two decades at CNBC. Most recently, he was Senior Executive Producer of "Squawk Box," CNBC's flagship morning program and the network's longest running show. Prior to joining "Squawk Box," Meyers was the co-creator and Executive Producer of "Fast Money" and "Options Action" as well as a number of sponsored online programs, including "Futures Now," "Trading Nation" and "Talking Numbers."

