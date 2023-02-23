Chicago Pacific Founders Names Aaron Joseph Managing Director, Fund Strategy and Development

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Pacific Founders Fund L.P. ("CPF"), an investment adviser that manages private funds, focused exclusively on investing in value-based care innovation, healthcare services, AI and tech enabled healthcare services and healthcare real estate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Joseph as Managing Director, Fund Strategy and Development.

With over 20 years of experience in investment and capital markets, Aaron brings a diverse range of expertise to the CPF team, having previously served as a fiduciary to public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, healthcare institutions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and other institutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron to our firm. His skills in capital markets, strategy, and partnership development will add meaningful value to our investors and our firm," said Mary Tolan, Founder and Managing Partner of CPF.

In his new role, Aaron will be responsible for supporting CPF's capital raising, investor relations, strategy, and product development, as the company continues to expand its value-based, operational specialist platform, offering diversified alternative investments for investors while impacting positive change in the healthcare industry.

"I am pleased to join the Chicago Pacific Founders family and look forward to contributing to the growth of CPF's diversified alternative investments platform, which I believe will generate significant societal impact and investment returns," said Aaron.

"We are excited to have Aaron join our expanding team. Aaron's extensive experience in capital markets, strategy, and alternative investments will help us to achieve our goal of building successful healthcare businesses and delivering value to our investors." said Vance Vanier, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Partner at CPF.

About Chicago Pacific Founders:

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is an investment adviser that manages private funds, focusing exclusively on healthcare services. CPF is a private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within the healthcare services sector. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation and meeting the changing needs of an aging population. CPF's leadership team includes former healthcare CEOs and senior executives with a passion and track record of building successful healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

