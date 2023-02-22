Skimmer Launches Skimmer Billing, the Easiest Way For Pool & Spa Pros to Request, Collect, and Manage Payments

Skimmer continues to redefine its category with software that makes managing pool and spa service businesses simpler, more efficient, and more transparent.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the leader in Pool Service Software, announced Skimmer Billing, a new payments solution created to help their Skimmer Pros get paid faster. With Skimmer Billing, Pros can request, collect, and manage customer payments without paper, and without ever leaving the Skimmer platform. Skimmer Billing is available now with every new Skimmer subscription.

"Skimmer Billing is the best way to make billing simpler and more transparent so businesses can focus on growth."

"Skimmer exists to help pool and spa pros build great businesses. Now, we're doubling down on that promise," said Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson. "Skimmer Pros want to create value, not juggle multiple payment tools or sift through stacks of paper invoices. Skimmer Billing is the best way to make billing simpler and more transparent so businesses can focus on growth."

Skimmer Billing enables pool and spa servicing & repair businesses to offer their customers more ways to pay by accepting credit and debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or ACH with a one-time payment or the convenience of AutoPay for routine services. Skimmer Billing calculates, emails, and tracks invoices for payment. That means no more waiting on checks, incomplete bills, or wasted time in the back office. Skimmer will maintain its current integrations with third-party accounting tools.

"Since we transitioned over to Skimmer Billing, it's really streamlined the entire process," said Chantel Dooley of Dazzle Pools. "It's allowed me more time to work more strategically and be more proactive with our customers. I have time for my passion projects now that my time is not spent chasing down payments."

About Skimmer

Skimmer's Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with pool & spa owners across the United States and Canada. The SaaS platform provides pool and spa service and repair businesses of all sizes features that simplify work orders, optimize routes, manage labor, streamline billing and payments, and communicate with customers. Learn more at getskimmer.com .

