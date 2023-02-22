Ombre® retail expansion continues at Natural Products Expo West

Ombre, the digitally-connected microbiome test and probiotics company focused on digestive health and the gut's impact on almost every aspect of wellness, continues retail expansion and expands its leadership team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre's momentum is poised to continue at New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo West. With an expanded leadership team, David Betrus joins Ombre to execute its strategic retail diversification. David has experience introducing high-quality OTC, supplement, and natural healthcare brands into global retail markets.

Ombre continues retail expansion at Expo West (PRNewswire)

Ombre, the digitally-connected gut test and probiotics company, continues retail expansion; expands its leadership team.

"Natural Products Expo West is the perfect next step for Ombre to expand our retail footprint," stated Ombre's CEO Elise Contarsy, "I am thrilled to welcome David to the team as we build out our retail distribution."

"Ombre's unique and proprietary 'at-home' Gut Wellness Test kit is a game changer. The Gut Wellness Test provides consumers with a personalized data experience unlike anything else in the market. Combined with targeted probiotics that are scientifically formulated and made with clinically-backed strains, Ombre is fueling consumer interest in the probiotics category," said David Betrus.

All of Ombre's products will be showcased at Hall D , Booth 3584 in the Supplements area of Natural Products Expo West at The Anaheim Convention Center from March 8-11th. We look forward to connecting at the show. Or reach out to David@ombrelab.com for wholesale inquiries.

About Ombre

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience. Since 2019, Ombre has helped customers gain control over their health and well-being by better understanding their unique gut microbiome and the factors that can help or hurt it. Ombre's easy home tests give consumers a quantified view of their unique microbiome. Supported by lifestyle and diet recommendations, Ombre helps individuals make informed decisions about the probiotics they take. For more information, visit ombrelab.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ombre