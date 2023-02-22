Hyundai Wins Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards

Kona , Tucson , Santa Cruz , Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 All Win

Six SUV Models Win, Reflecting the Growing Market Appeal of Hyundai's SUV Line-up

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai received eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for its Kona, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 models. Editor's Choice winners are the cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs that Car and Driver editors most strongly recommend. Selected from more than 400 tested models, these vehicles have been deemed the best at fulfilling their mission while also offering excellent value and delivering a rewarding driving experience.

"We are incredibly honored to receive eight Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for 2023," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Each of these models offer innovative design, powerful, eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety features, and it's clear these attributes resonate with industry experts and customers alike. We're especially proud of our six SUV model awards, as we continue to increase our leadership position in SUV segments."

"For the millions of people shopping for a new vehicle each year, the choices can seem endless – and confusing," said Car and Driver editor-in-chief Tony Quiroga. "Our Editors' Choice lineup is the automotive honor roll and the ideal resource, whether someone is searching for the safest car for a new teen driver or for a weekend race car, and everything in between."

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car enthusiasts and the trusted guide for in-market car shoppers. 2023 Editors' Choice award winners can be reviewed at CarandDriver.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

