HANDSFREE HEALTH™ ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH AAA HEALTHCONNECT

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced they have collaborated with AAA HealthCONNECT to deliver HandsFree Health's award-winning home healthcare products directly to AAA HealthCONNECT members. AAA HealthCONNECT will offer HandsFree Health™ Medical Alert Systems, including the WellBe® Medical Alert Smartwatch and Pendant, Speaker and Medical Alert Bundle on their digital member platform. This new collaboration will provide state-of-the-art, secure, HIPAA-compliant medical alert devices for AAA HealthCONNECT Members who are assisting loved ones aging in place.

AAA HealthCONNECT and HandsFree Health share a focus on making home healthcare products more accessible and efficient.

"AAA HealthCONNECT and HandsFree Health™ share a focus on making products for home healthcare more accessible and efficient," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health™. "This new relationship reflects AAA HealthCONNECT's commitment to providing leading technology for caregivers and older adults to make managing their health and safety easier by utilizing WellBe's digital voice platform and compatible medical alert devices."

HandsFree Health™ is a premier medical alert and home healthcare SaaS (software as a service), offering an innovative way for seniors and their caregivers to manage medications, receive health answers, and track medical device readings, all through their 4G LTE enabled mobile PERS (personal emergency response system) smartwatch and speaker.

"AAA HealthCONNECT is committed to driving trusted solutions to lead a balanced, healthy, and secure life for individuals 50+," said Kathleen Krueger, CEO, AAA HealthCONNECT. "The HandsFree Health™ offerings deliver on this promise with their compelling approach to in-home healthcare and suite of healthcare products to address caregiver and their loved one's needs."

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of SaaS for health and PERS needs for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health™ makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health™ has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health™ is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice-enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe® is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA-compliant platform.

About AAA HealthConnect™

AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a joint venture between AAA, a roadside assistance organization and ProMedica, a health and well-being organization. They had a desire to bring their wealth of health and safety experiences together to address an identified gap of trusted and relevant solutions for the 50+ demographic when people often feel stranded on their life's journey. Together, they created a member organization, HealthCONNECT, which offers trusted and relevant solutions to address the wide-ranging needs of the 50+ demographic to lead a balanced, secure and thriving lifestyle.

About AAA HealthCONNECT's Trusted Partner Program

HealthCONNECT's commitment to members is to deliver trusted information, relevant services and verified products to better prepare individuals 50+ to make informed decisions throughout their multiple life stages. We partner with vendors that address our member's needs and deliver a high-quality product or service that helps members to lead a balanced, secure and thriving life. Each vendor is thoroughly researched and evaluated to earn the HealthCONNECT's Trusted Partner "Seal of Approval" before they are provided the opportunity to offer their products and/or services via our digital platform. If you are interested in becoming a Trusted Partner, click here to learn more about our program and submit your inquiry.

