Branch Launches In Three New States and D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch ®, a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make home and auto insurance simpler to buy and less expensive, announced it has launched in D.C., Georgia, Massachusetts, and Mississippi. Having launched in 16 new states and D.C. in 2022 alone, Branch continues to attract new members with its ability to instantly bundle home and auto insurance and save its members an average of $548 annually.

Branch pioneered bundling home and auto entirely online, requiring consumers to enter just a few pieces of information to see a purchasable price in seconds. This frictionless process has enabled Branch to embed its easy-to-buy insurance with mortgage companies, auto lenders, and home security companies to deliver even greater savings.

"National availability will allow Branch to forge more embedded partnerships and appoint new independent agencies across the country," said Branch Co-founder and CEO Steve Lekas. "We're committed to offering Branch's seamless experience when and where consumers are shopping: online, when they get a home loan, or with their trusted agent."

Branch has already penned a number of key embedded insurance partnerships across the mortgage, auto, and home security industries with leading brands like Homepoint and SimpliSafe. Additionally, Branch continues to expand its independent agency channel, enabling agents across the country to spend more time advising their customers and helping them save with Branch's instant-bundling technology. As Branch continues an impressive growth trajectory across its distribution channels, it maintains a stellar member experience marked by its 4.8 Trustpilot score .

"Expanding our community allows us to better deliver on our mission of making insurance less expensive so more people can be insured," shared Lekas. "We're thrilled to be able to bring so many more consumers into the Branch community and deliver a seamless experience and deep savings to our members."

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto insurance with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, the Branch Insurance Exchange taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability.

Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange, Everspan Insurance Company, and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC). To learn more, visit Branch.com .

