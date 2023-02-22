Bestpass Partners with ORDP to Deliver Integrated Access to CDL Legal Protection Services

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass, Inc. ("Bestpass"), the leader in toll payment and management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced it has partnered with ORDP (Open Road Drivers Plan®), a leading provider of CDL legal protection services for commercial truck drivers and fleets.

Bestpass has partnered with ORDP to continue diversifying its offering for fleets and owner-operators to help solve fleet challenges outside of toll. With the addition of ORDP, Bestpass is a one-stop shop for customers looking for legal, tax, and toll services. ORDP assists truck drivers and fleets with legal protection by connecting drivers with local licensed attorneys if they receive a traffic citation, such as speeding. With an ORDP membership plan attorney fees, bond or bail postings, and appeal fees are covered by ORDP.

"This partnership with ORDP allows us to provide a streamlined solution for our customers for keeping their trucks on the road," said Jason Walker, Bestpass chief revenue officer. "Small to mid-size fleets and owner-operators often don't have the resources or time to deal with the headaches of managing tolls or legal proceedings. Their time is better spent focusing on their day-to-day operation or growing their business. Bestpass continues to expand its product offerings through partnerships and acquisitions to broaden its network of critical fleet and driver management services beyond toll management. We're excited to partner with ORDP and make legal protection services easy for our customers to access."

Through this partnership with ORDP, Bestpass customers will have integrated access to ORDP services through their Bestpass account. Bestpass customers that sign up for ORDP, or existing ORDP customers that add Bestpass for toll management services, will have a bundled monthly payment with special pricing available through their Bestpass account. With this integration, Bestpass will provide additional customer support for customers managing their ORDP membership plan or assistance uploading citations.

"ORDP and Bestpass share a similar mission to provide solutions for truck drivers and carriers to relieve pain points that come with running a business in the trucking industry," said Bryan Shannon, managing director, ORDP. "Drivers don't have the time to spend a day in court fighting a traffic violation, and fleets or owner operators don't need to dedicate time trying to manage toll bills. We're proud to align ourselves with Bestpass and offer an integrated solution for customers utilizing our services."

To learn more about this partnership with ORDP, visit https://bestpass.com/strategic-partners/strategic-alliances/ordp

About Bestpass, Inc.:

Bestpass is a comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all sizes. Bestpass saves fleets time and money by consolidating payments and providing insight into cost per vehicle. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

About ORDP:

ORDP's CDL Driver Protection Legal service finds attorneys for CDL drivers nationwide to resolve traffic violations and DOT compliance-related issues impacting the bottom line of commercial fleets. ORDP's CDL protection comes with built-in trucking benefits that help carriers attract and retain top talent and improve employee performance.

