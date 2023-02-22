Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against Red Lion School District due to bullying induced suicide

~School District fails to protect child and family~

HARRISBURG, Pa. , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, 2023, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against the Red Lion School District in York County, Pennsylvania related to the suicide of Zachary Kirchner, a former District student. The lawsuit alleges that the district's and several other District students' actions led to directly to Zachary's suicide on April 20, 2021.

The lawsuit also names a District employee and a former police officer as defendants. On the day of Zachary's suicide, they drove Zachary's brother from the school to their home, where Zachary's brother discovered Zachary's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling in the family's basement.

The lawsuit alleges the student defendants bullied Zachary by calling him sexually derogatory names, and by telling Zachary to kill himself. The student defendants also shared an image of Zachary on the one-year anniversary of Zachary's death with a noose around his neck. Zachary's family, including his brother, saw the image. Zachary's brother ultimately dropped out of school. The lawsuit alleges the School District knew what was happening to Zachary but did nothing in response despite pleas from Zachary's family to help him.

"What happened to Zachary is truly a tragedy. It is becoming far too common for such atrocities to be committed within our schools. Through the widespread use of social media, now children are faced with bullying from their peers 24 hours a day. These individuals and institutions must be held responsible to not only seek justice for Zachary, but to prevent this from happening to other children," Stated Renee Franchi, Attorney.

The lawsuit brings several claims, including under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, Title IX, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

