Consumer Fusion Launches Smart Review Response Feature: Using Artificial Intelligence to Evolve Online Reputation Management Software

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Fusion, Inc.® , a leading Online Reputation Management company, has released an automated Smart Review Response feature to their software, a new tool that utilizes AI technology to build response templates based on the top sentiment keywords detected in the online reviews for a business.

"We've been anxiously awaiting to announce this new feature," says Consumer Fusion CEO Brynn Gibbs , "On average it takes about 3 minutes to write a review response. This technology helped one major brand reply to 2,360 reviews in a single month, amounting to 118 hours saved! Imagine what your team can do with 118 extra hours per month."

Targeting specific keywords ensures that the responses written by this intuitive tool are relevant to the review posted by the consumer. The automated responses also help to increase the brand's online activity, which in turn organically improves rankings in local search results.

"Online Reputation Management can be time-consuming and overwhelming for many businesses," says Brigitte Rubidoux , Director of Marketing and Product for Consumer Fusion, "Through the recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence, we are excited to continue finding ways to integrate that technology into our product to automate tasks and make life easier for our clients."

In a recent survey of over 1,000 people, 90% of consumers said they read the responses to negative reviews. This new technology will help businesses stay on top of the increasing demand for review responses, especially for brands at the enterprise level with multiple locations nationwide.

About Consumer Fusion

Consumer Fusion is a leading software company specializing in online reputation management and localized SEO performance. First established in 2013 in San Diego, CA, the firm has been recognized for its rapid expansion, earning a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list among private companies for its 221% year-over-year growth as the company has made its reputation management platform available to small businesses and franchises alike, with enterprise-level simplicity and functionality. Consumer Fusion was also ranked #5 in Marketing for Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers in 2022. For more information about Consumer Fusion, visit www.consumerfusion.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram .

