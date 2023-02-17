Signing Day Sports Partners with the U.S. Army Bowl; Announce Ryne Rezac and Matt Seiler as the Co-Head of Selection Committee

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, has announced that two employees, Ryne Rezac, and Matt Seiler, will co-head the selection committee for the prestigious U.S. Army Bowl.

As co-heads of the selection committee, Mr. Rezac and Mr. Seiler will be responsible for identifying and evaluating the top high school football players from around the world and selecting the best of the best to participate in the U.S. Army Bowl. They will also be responsible for the organization and execution of the U.S. Army National Combines that will be taking place around the United States.

"Ryne and Matt are two of the most respected and knowledgeable people in the world of high school football," said Danny Nelson, CEO of Signing Day Sports. "Their experience, passion, and dedication to our efforts make them the perfect choice to lead the selection committee for the U.S. Army Bowl. I'm thrilled to have them on board and excited to see the incredible talent they'll help identify and bring to next year's bowl game."

Mr. Rezac and Mr. Seiler bring a wealth of player evaluation experience with them as the former director of player personnel and assistant director of player personnel at Arizona State University, respectively. Together, they'll work to ensure that the U.S. Army Bowl continues to be the premier showcase for the top high school football players around the world.

Signing Day Sports serves as the head of selection for the U.S. Army Bowl. The Signing Day Sports technology will be used by athletes as a marketing and branding tool to aid in the recruiting process. Signing Day Sports team members continue to dedicate themselves to teaching today's brightest young football stars about the Signing Day Sports platform, and how it can benefit them in their recruiting journey. Moving forward, Signing Day Sports and the U.S. Army Bowl will be hosting high school combine events throughout the year to identify the best talent around the world.

The U.S. Army Bowl is America's Biggest Week in Football, where the world's best athletes come to shine. Hosted in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center, home of the Dallas Cowboys, Bowl Week invites the nation's top athletes and teams to showcase their ability and compete on the nation's biggest football stage.

Signing Day Sports was founded by a former professional athlete and coach who saw the need to improve the antiquated college sports recruiting landscape. With the Signing Day Sports app, student-athletes have the ability to upload video-verified measurables and testing, official fundamental and drill recordings, game schedules and stats, and interview questions to highlight the intangibles of their athletic character all in one place.

With Signing Day Sports, more athletes, families, coaches, and recruiters will be able to find each other than ever before, facilitating and leading to more offers, scholarships, and successful programs on a national scale. Being used as a marketing and branding tool for high school athletes, Signing Day Sports puts the recruiting process in the hands of the athletes themselves, giving them greater power than ever.

The U.S. Army Bowl Week is where the nation's best preps and college stars of tomorrow showcase their ability and announce their college commitments to the world. It features the National Combine for the top underclassmen and top middle schoolers and the National Championships in tackle, flag, and 7v7 football.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

