ABUNDO WEALTH WELCOMES CHRIS MAMULA AS NEWEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Chris Mamula's expertise will expand Abundo Wealth's reach in the financial independence, early retirement space.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundo Wealth, a rapidly growing company providing low-cost, subscription based financial advice, welcomes Chris Mamula as its newest Financial Planner.

Personal Finance author & blogger Chris Mamula joins fast growing Abundo Wealth

Chris Mamula, a widely recognized expert in the personal finance industry focusing on financial independence and early retirement, will join Abundo's team of Advice-Only financial planners. He is the primary author of Choose FI: Your Blueprint to Financial Independence and author of the popular blog Can I Retire Yet? Chris has been featured in MarketWatch, U.S. News & World Report, Business Insider and Morningstar. His focus and expertise will help Abundo Wealth further expand service to the rapidly growing early retirement market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our growing team and know he will be an incredibly valuable asset for our clients," says Eric Simonson, Founder & CEO of Abundo Wealth. "His background and expertise will allow us to better serve the FIRE community and millions of individuals across the country who are looking to achieve financial independence."

"I am excited to join Abundo Wealth because their model of providing financial planning is genuinely different – focusing on reducing fees, eliminating conflicts of interest, and placing the needs of the individuals and families they serve first," shares Chris Mamula.

Chris joins Abundo Wealth as both the consumer demand for quality personalized advice at an affordable cost and the goal of achieving early financial independence continue to grow exponentially.

About Abundo Wealth

Abundo Wealth is an Advice-Only subscription based financial planning firm leading the industry in removing conflicts of interest and providing comprehensive financial advice at a low cost. Utilizing proprietary tools such as YouVest, Abundo Wealth provides detailed investment advice without investment management fees. As one of the fastest growing financial planning companies in the United States, Abundo Wealth is able to provide affordable, personalized financial advice without the high investment fees charged by traditional financial advisors.

