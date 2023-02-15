Facebook
SunPower Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
  • Achieved record Q4: added nearly 24,000 customers; Revenue of $497 million, 43% growth YoY
  • Reported Q4 GAAP Net Income of $8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million
  • Added 83,000 customers and drove Revenue of $1.7 billion in 2022, 53% growth YoY
  • Reported 2022 GAAP Net Income of $56 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million
  • Entered 2023 with strong balance sheet: $48 million Net Recourse Debt, repaid $425 million Convertible Debt in January
  • Secured new panel supply agreements to meet rising demand

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter, ending January 1, 2023.

"Solar helps customers reduce and stabilize their escalating electricity bills while making a positive impact on the planet. With more consumers transitioning toward full home electrification, and new incentives to support that transition, the solar value proposition is more compelling than it's ever been," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "This is evident in our 2022 results: we beat our topline guidance for customer growth, closing the year with SunPower on more than half a million roofs in the U.S. We enter 2023 with our lowest level of net debt since first issuing convertible debt after the IPO over 15 years ago, diverse new supply agreements, and a clear strategy to remain the industry leader in customer experience."

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS 

World-class customer experience  

  • Highest rated solar company: In the fourth quarter of 2022, SunPower remained the top-rated1 solar company in the U.S. In 2022, the company also improved its overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) related to end-to-end experience in a customer's first year from 35 to 45, a 29% improvement. These scores reflect the company's focus on building software that makes it simpler to get solar and resolve issues more seamlessly, including transparent progress reports and self-service options.

Best, most affordable products  

  • Secured new supply to meet customer demand: In December, SunPower signed a new supply agreement with Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) securing significant additional quantities of Maxeon's premium, high efficiency interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar panels through 2025. Today the company also announced it is sourcing panels from Hanwha Qcells out of its Dalton, Georgia facility.

Growth  

  • Continued record growth trend: SunPower achieved record customer growth for the third consecutive quarter. It added 23,700 customers in the final quarter of the year, a 39% year-over-year (YoY) increase.
  • Growing new homes across the U.S.: In the fourth quarter, SunPower achieved record installations across the new homes business: California, national and multifamily and is preparing to operate successfully under tighter homebuilding market conditions in 2023 and possibly beyond.

Digital innovation  

  • Making switching to solar easy: The company enhanced its digital tools to create a better customer experience from the very first step. The mySunPower Installation Tracker now offers customers transparent status tracking on each stage of their home solar installation, prompts users with friendly reminders about upcoming milestones and enables them to easily upload required documentation. Monthly active users of mySunPower Installation Tracker reached 87%, nearly doubling from 45% at the end of 2021.

World-class financial solutions  

  • Scaling lease business: SunPower's lease business grew 55% YoY in the fourth quarter, enabling the company to scale full-year 2022 lease and loan net bookings by 81% YoY. SunPower plans to expand its lease offerings in 2023 following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and release of U.S. Department of Treasury guidance related to various federal bonus tax credits and has adequate funding capacity to support anticipated lease and PPA growth.

1 Based on public solar providers in the U.S. Includes average of BBB, Yelp, ConsumerAffairs, BestCompany, Google, SolarReviews and EnergySage reviews scores as of 12/31/22.

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except
percentages, residential
customers, and per-share
data)

4th Quarter
2022

3rd Quarter
2022

4th Quarter
2021

Fiscal Year
2022

Fiscal Year
2021

GAAP revenue from
continuing operations

$497.3

$475.7

$347.8

$1,741.1

$1,132.0

GAAP gross margin from
continuing operations

21.0 %

22.2 %

17.3 %

20.9 %

20.3 %

GAAP net income (loss) from
continuing operations

$7.6

$139.4

$38.9

$102.4

$6.1

GAAP net income (loss) from
continuing operations per
diluted share

$0.04

$0.74

$0.22

$0.59

$0.03

Non-GAAP revenue from
continuing operations1

$492.4

$469.8

$347.5

$1,712.4

$1,121.2

Non-GAAP gross margin from
continuing operations1

21.3 %

22.8 %

17.9 %

21.8 %

21.0 %

Non-GAAP net income (loss)
from continuing operations1

$26.2

$23.6

$4.1

$57.9

$46.8

Non-GAAP net income (loss)
from continuing operations
per diluted share1

$0.15

$0.13

$0.02

$0.33

$0.27

Adjusted EBITDA1

$36.2

$32.6

$7.7

$95.1

$75.3

Residential customers

510,400

486,700

427,300

510,400

427,300

Cash2

$377.0

$396.5

$123.7

$377.0

$123.7


The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with the guidance in ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations, beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above.


1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below


2Includes cash, and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

Looking toward 2023 
"We will continue to invest in the business in 2023 to ensure SunPower remains at the forefront of home electrification while expanding access to solar so more Americans can realize its benefits," said Faricy. "Among our many advancements this year, we plan to launch a bi-directional charging product through our collaboration with GM and introduce more of their customers to solar; roll out our work with OhmConnect as well as add more Virtual Power Plant (VPP) offerings that enable customers to save more money while helping improve grid stability; expand our multifamily footprint; make more enhancements to SunVault storage; and elevate the digital experience to make it easier than ever to switch to solar."

2023 Financial Outlook  
SunPower initiated 2023 guidance of $2,450-$2,900 adjusted EBITDA per customer before platform investment and 90,000-110,000 incremental customers, resulting in $125-$155 million Adjusted EBITDA for the year.

Earnings Conference Call Information
SunPower will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqr37kfz.

About SunPower
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar technology and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on backlog, bookings, projected consumer demand, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, including our relationship with General Motors, OhmConnect, and Maxeon and other suppliers, and the anticipated business and financial impacts thereof; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, both current and future, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, lease and loan funding capacity, increased installation capacity, and development of new products and services; (d) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2023 and beyond, our positioning for future success, and our ability to capture demand and deliver long-term value to our shareholders; (e) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; (f) the availability and sufficiency of the supply of products and raw materials to meet consumer demand; and (g) our guidance for fiscal year 2023, including Adjusted EBITDA per customer, incremental customers, and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as platform investments and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, inflation, and pricing pressures; (4) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs and duties; (5) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including for our solar panels and other components of our products; (6) risks related to the introduction of new or enhanced products, including potential technical challenges, lead times, and our ability to match supply with demand while maintaining quality, sales, and support standards; (7) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (8) our liquidity, indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2023 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, SUNPOWER FINANCIAL, SUNVAULT, and the SUNPOWER logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



January 1, 2023


January 2, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                    377,026


$                    123,735

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion

9,855


691

Short-term investments

132,480


365,880

Accounts receivable, net

174,577


121,268

Contract assets

50,692


25,994

Inventories

316,815


214,432

Advances to suppliers, current portion

9,309


462

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

197,760


100,212

Current assets of discontinued operations


120,792

Total current assets

1,268,514


1,073,466





Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion

15,151


14,887

Property, plant and equipment, net

74,522


33,560

Operating lease right-of-use assets

36,926


31,654

Solar power systems leased, net

41,779


45,502

Goodwill

126,338


126,338

Other intangible assets, net

24,192


24,879

Other long-term assets

192,585


156,994

Long-term assets of discontinued operations


47,526

Total assets

$                 1,780,007


$                 1,554,806





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                    242,229


$                    138,514

Accrued liabilities

145,229


101,980

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

11,356


10,753

Contract liabilities, current portion

144,209


62,285

Short-term debt

82,404


109,568

Convertible debt, current portion

424,919


Current liabilities of discontinued operations


86,496

Total current liabilities

1,050,346


509,596





Long-term debt

308


380

Convertible debt, net of current portion


423,677

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

29,347


28,566

Contract liabilities, net of current portion

11,555


18,705

Other long-term liabilities

112,797


141,197

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations


42,661

Total liabilities

1,204,353


1,164,782





Equity:




Common stock

174


173

Additional paid-in capital

2,855,930


2,714,500

Accumulated deficit

(2,066,175)


(2,122,212)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

11,568


11,168

Treasury stock, at cost

(226,646)


(215,240)

Total stockholders' equity

574,851


388,389

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

803


1,635

Total equity

575,654


390,024

Total liabilities and equity

$                 1,780,007


$                 1,554,806

SUNPOWER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

Total revenues


$           497,312


$              475,711


$              347,830


$         1,741,072


$         1,132,029

Total cost of revenues


392,664


370,264


287,585


1,377,169


902,718

Gross profit


104,648


105,447


60,245


363,903


229,311

Operating expenses:











Research and development


5,560


6,784


4,214


24,759


15,711

Sales, general, and
administrative


82,160


87,124


68,717


339,323


204,166

Restructuring charges (credits)



111


175


244


4,519

(Gain) loss on sale and
impairment of residential lease
assets






(294)

(Gain) loss on business
divestitures, net






(5,290)

Expense (income) from
transition services agreement,
net


1,356


(1,059)


956


69


(4,255)

Total operating expenses


89,076


92,960


74,062


364,395


214,557

Operating income (loss)


15,572


12,487


(13,817)


(492)


14,754

Other income (expense), net:











Interest income


2,922


144



3,200


168

Interest expense


(6,342)


(4,216)


(5,203)


(21,566)


(24,031)

Other, net


(6,755)


135,368


68,871


115,405


22,332

Other (expense) income, net


(10,175)


131,296


63,668


97,039


(1,531)

Income (loss) from continuing
operations before income taxes and
equity in earnings (losses) of
unconsolidated investees


5,397


143,783


49,851


96,547


13,223

Benefits from (provision for)
income taxes


2,856


(3,109)


(10,814)


8,164


(7,267)

Equity in earnings (losses) of
unconsolidated investees


365


1,958



2,323


Net income (loss) from continuing
operations


8,618


142,632


39,037


107,034


5,956

(Loss) income from
discontinued operations before
income taxes




(18,645)


(47,155)


(46,046)

Benefits from (provision for)
income taxes




602


584


2,048

Net (loss) income from
discontinued operations




(18,043)


(46,571)


(43,998)

Net income (loss)


8,618


142,632


20,994


60,463


(38,042)

Net (income) loss from
continuing operations
attributable to noncontrolling
interests


(1,005)


(3,225)


(176)


(4,676)


145

Net (income) loss from
discontinued operations
attributable to noncontrolling
interests




(622)


250


539

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests


(1,005)


(3,225)


(798)


(4,426)


684

Net income (loss) from continuing
operations attributable to
stockholders


7,613


139,407


38,861


102,358


6,101

Net (loss) income from
discontinued operations attributable
to stockholders




(18,665)


(46,321)


(43,459)

Net income (loss) attributable to
stockholders


$                7,613


$           139,407


$             20,196


$             56,037


$            (37,358)












Net income (loss) per share
attributable to stockholders - basic:











Continuing operations


$                  0.04


$                  0.80


$                  0.22


$                  0.59


$                  0.03

Discontinued operations


$                     —


$                     —


$                (0.11)


$                (0.27)


$                (0.25)

Net income (loss) per share - basic


$                  0.04


$                  0.80


$                  0.11


$                  0.32


$                (0.22)












Net income (loss) per share
attributable to stockholders -
diluted:











Continuing operations


$                  0.04


$                  0.74


$                  0.22


$                  0.59


$                  0.03

Discontinued operations


$                     —


$                     —


$                (0.11)


$                (0.27)


$                (0.25)

Net income (loss) per share -
diluted


$                  0.04


$                  0.74


$                  0.11


$                  0.32


$                (0.22)












Weighted-average shares:











Basic


174,231


174,118


173,019


173,919


172,436

Diluted


175,518


192,497


192,875


174,603


175,116

SUNPOWER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

Cash flows from operating
activities:











Net income (loss)


$                8,618


$           142,632


$             20,994


$             60,463


$            (38,042)

Adjustments to reconcile net
income (loss) to net cash used in
operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization


9,504


8,048


4,008


34,600


11,506

Stock-based compensation


7,378


6,557


6,126


26,434


25,902

Non-cash interest expense


1,108


997


947


3,664


5,042

Equity in (earnings) losses of
unconsolidated investees


(365)


(1,958)



(2,323)


Loss (gain) on equity
investments


6,255


(134,905)


(68,950)


(114,710)


(21,712)

(Gain) loss on sale of
investments






(1,162)

(Gain) loss on business
divestitures, net






(224)

Unrealized loss (gain) on
derivatives


11


(2,304)



(2,293)


Dividend from equity method
investees


(13)


133



120


Deferred income taxes


(1,367)


(1,410)


9,797


(13,973)


5,688

(Gain) loss on sale and
impairment of residential lease
assets






(226)

Other, net


1,081


(821)


439


1,209


(5,670)

Changes in operating assets
and liabilities:











Accounts receivable


2,643


(28,315)


(14,099)


(63,611)


(18,549)

Contract assets


(11,943)


(5,007)


6,163


(9,617)


34,850

Inventories


(88,562)


(5,728)


(1,567)


(111,349)


(5,325)

Project assets




1,581


295


4,398

Prepaid expenses and
other assets


9,690


(42,366)


(21,786)


(202,474)


(32,701)

Operating lease right-of-
use assets


2,833


2,992


2,548


11,257


11,257

Advances to suppliers


(2,877)


(4,216)


225


(9,165)


(462)

Accounts payable and
other accrued liabilities


45,142


31,326


39,976


122,986


(16,269)

Contract liabilities


1,921


32,390


13,736


100,584


10,229

Operating lease liabilities


(2,673)


(3,334)


(2,549)


(13,579)


(13,006)

Net cash (used in)
provided by
operating activities


(11,616)


(5,289)


(2,411)


(181,482)


(44,476)

Cash flows from investing
activities:











Purchases of property, plant,
and equipment


(11,849)


(15,375)


(6,090)


(48,807)


(10,024)

Investments in software
development costs


(1,465)


(1,500)


(1,051)


(5,690)


(3,519)

Proceeds from sale of
property, plant, and equipment






900

Cash paid for solar power
systems






(635)

Cash received from sale of
investments






1,200

Proceeds from business
divestitures, net of de-
consolidated cash





146,303


10,516

Cash paid for acquisitions, net
of cash acquired




(124,200)



(124,200)

Cash paid for equity
investments under the Dealer
Accelerator Program and other



(14,500)



(30,920)


Proceeds from sale of equity
investment



290,278



440,108


177,780

Proceeds from return of
capital from equity investments






2,276

Cash paid for investments in
unconsolidated investees


(2,431)


(2,424)



(8,173)


Dividend from equity method investees


13


137



150


Net cash (used in)
provided by
investing activities


(15,732)


256,616


(131,341)


492,971


54,294

Cash flows from financing
activities:











Proceeds from bank loans and
other debt


21,482


24,453


28,412


146,211


152,081

Repayment of bank loans and
other debt


(15,271)


(68,959)


(24,385)


(182,274)


(180,771)

Repayment of non-recourse
residential and commercial
financing






(9,798)

Distributions to noncontrolling
interests attributable to
residential projects


(9,201)




(9,201)


Repayment of convertible debt






(62,757)

Payments for financing leases


(666)


(617)



(1,401)


Issuance of common stock to
executive






2,998

Purchases of stock for tax
withholding obligations on
vested restricted stock


(943)


(874)


(2,500)


(11,405)


(9,762)

Net cash (used in)
provided by
financing activities


(4,599)


(45,997)


1,527


(58,070)


(108,009)

Effect of exchange rate changes on
cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash






Net (decrease) increase in cash,
cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(31,947)


205,330


(132,225)


253,419


(98,191)

Cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash, beginning of period


433,979


228,649


280,838


148,613


246,804

Cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash, end of period


$           402,032


$           433,979


$           148,613


$           402,032


$           148,613












Reconciliation of cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash
to the consolidated balance
sheets, including discontinued operations:











Cash and cash equivalents


$           377,026


$           396,510


$           127,130


$           377,026


$           127,130

Restricted cash and cash
equivalents, current portion


9,855


13,204


4,157


9,855


4,157

Restricted cash and cash
equivalents, net of current
portion


15,151


24,265


17,326


15,151


17,326

Total cash, cash
equivalents, and
restricted cash


$           402,032


$           433,979


$           148,613


$           402,032


$           148,613












Supplemental disclosure of cash
flow information:











Property, plant, and equipment
acquisitions funded by
liabilities (including financing
leases)


$                3,298


$                4,495


$              (1,210)


$             12,428


$                1,320

Right-of-use assets obtained in
exchange for lease obligations


$                1,464


$             12,479


$                3,671


$             15,469


$             19,628

Working capital adjustment
related to C&I Solutions sale


$                     —


$                   740


$                     —


$                7,005


$                     —

Accrued legal expenditures on
equity method investment


$                   130


$                       5


$                     —


$                   298


$                     —

Accrued debt issuance costs


$                 (437)


$                   919


$                     —


$                   482


$                     —

De-consolidation of right-of-
use assets and lease obligations


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —


$                3,340

Debt repaid in sale of
commercial projects


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —


$                     —


$                5,585

Fair value of contingent
consideration for business
combination


$                     —


$                     —


$             11,100


$                     —


$             11,100

Cash paid for interest


$                   741


$                9,137


$                1,555


$             21,064


$             25,289

Cash paid for income taxes


$                2,250


$                2,687


$                2,509


$                7,437


$             22,825

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP revenue includes adjustments relating to results of operations of legacy business exited/to be exited. Non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, litigation, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangible assets, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to mark to market gain on equity investments, gain on business divestitures, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, transaction-related costs, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges (credits), gain on convertible debt repurchased and tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE, a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of TotalEnergies SE.

  • Mark-to-market loss (gain) in equity investments: We recognize adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under U.S. GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by TotalEnergies SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for those investments. We believe that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

  • Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited: We exclude the results of operations of our legacy businesses that we have exited, or to be exited, from our Non-GAAP results. These legacy businesses include our light commercial business that we exited starting in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 to reinforce the Company's strategic direction to focus solely on the residential solar market, Hillsboro, Oregon facility that ceased manufacturing and revenue generation in the first quarter of 2021, as well as, results of our legacy power plant and legacy O&M businesses. We are not doing new activities for these businesses, and the remaining activities comprise of fulfillment of existing outstanding orders, true-up of estimated milestones payments, settlement of certain warranty obligations on projects and other wind-down activities. As such, these are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
  • Loss/Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to sell all the residential lease assets owned by us, we sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in majority of our residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. We recorded impairment charges based on the expected fair value for a portion of residential lease assets portfolio that was retained. Depreciation savings from the unsold residential lease assets resulting from their exclusion from non-GAAP results historically are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.
  • Litigation: We may be involved in various instances of litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries. We exclude gains or losses associated with such events because the gains or losses do not reflect our underlying financial results in the period incurred. We also exclude expenses pertaining to litigation relating to businesses that discontinued as a result of the spin-off of Maxeon Solar, for which we are indemnifying them. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Transaction-related costs: In connection with material transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from our non-GAAP results as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the business operations and therefore are not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Amortization of intangible assets and software: We incur amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, primarily from the Blue Raven acquisition, which includes brand, non-compete arrangements, and purchased technology. In addition, we also incur amortization of our capitalized internal-use software costs once the software has been placed into service, until the end of the useful life of the software. These capitalized internal-use software costs are related to the implementation of our new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system we implemented during fiscal 2022. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from our non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Gain/Loss on business divestitures, net: In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we sold a portion of our residential lease business and certain commercial projects. We recognized a gain and a loss relating to these business divestitures, respectively. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such gain and loss from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Executive transition costs: We incur non-recurring charges related to the hiring and transition of new executive officers. During fiscal 2021, we appointed a new chief executive officer, as well as other chief executives, and we are investing resources in those executive transitions, and in developing new members of management as we complete our transformation. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Acquisition-related costs: We incurred certain costs in connection with the acquisition of Blue Raven, that are either paid as part of the transaction or will be paid in the coming year, but are considered post-acquisition compensation under the applicable GAAP framework due to the nature of such items. A majority of the expense incurred in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 represents cash paid to certain employees of Blue Raven for settlement of their pre-existing share-based payment plan, in excess of the respective fair value. For fiscal 2022, other post-combination expenses include change in fair value of contingent consideration as well as deferred post-combination employment expense payable to certain Blue Raven employees and sellers. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are directly related to the acquisition transaction and non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Business reorganization costs: In connection with the spin-off of Maxeon into an independent, publicly traded company, we incurred non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses, primarily to enable in separation of shared information technology systems and applications. In addition, we incurred certain non-recurring costs upon amendment, settlement or termination of historical agreements with Maxeon to fully enable separate independent operations of the two companies that is focused on our respective core business. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Restructuring charges (credits): We incur restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the Company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Equity income from unconsolidated investees: We account for our minority investments in dealers included in the Dealer Accelerator Program using the equity method of accounting and recognize our proportionate share of the reported earnings or losses of the investees through net income. We do not control or manage the investees' business operations and operating and financial policies. Therefore, we believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.
  • Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. Our non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. We forecast our annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of our tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.
  • Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of the following items during the period:
  • Cash interest expense, net of interest income
  • Provision for income taxes
  • Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(Unaudited)


Adjustments to Revenue: 




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

GAAP revenue


$           497,312


$           475,711


$           347,830


$        1,741,072


$        1,132,029

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of legacy
business to be exited


(4,893)


(5,894)


(318)


(28,669)


(10,824)

Non-GAAP revenue


$           492,419


$           469,817


$           347,512


$        1,712,403


$        1,121,205

Adjustments to Gross Profit (Loss) / Margin: 




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

GAAP gross profit from
continuing operations


$        104,648


$        105,447


$          60,245


$        363,903


$        229,310

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of legacy
business to be exited


(403)


659


1,586


5,344


5,180

(Gain) loss on sale and
impairment of residential lease
assets


(268)


(276)


(275)


(1,101)


(1,537)

Executive transition costs


(321)


60



202


Stock-based compensation
expense


1,257


1,135


708


4,689


2,549

Transaction-related costs





56


Business reorganization costs





11


Non-GAAP gross profit


$        104,913


$        107,025


$          62,264


$        373,104


$        235,502












GAAP gross margin (%)


21.0 %


22.2 %


17.3 %


20.9 %


20.3 %

Non-GAAP gross margin (%)


21.3 %


22.8 %


17.9 %


21.8 %


21.0 %

Adjustments to Net Income (Loss): 




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

GAAP net income (loss) from
continuing operations attributable
to stockholders


$                7,613


$           139,407


$             38,861


$           102,358


$                6,101

Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on
equity investments


6,255


(137,233)


(68,950)


(117,038)


(21,712)

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of legacy
business to be exited


708


3,388


2,661


14,532


11,683

(Gain) loss on sale and
impairment of residential lease
assets


(268)


(276)


(275)


(1,101)


(6,494)

Litigation


1,242


488


(9,311)


5,073


892

Stock-based compensation
expense


7,372


6,550


5,217


26,305


22,752

Amortization of intangible
assets and software


2,780


2,786


1,579


10,331


1,579

(Gain) loss on business
divestitures, net






(5,290)

Transaction-related costs


44


144


(22)


1,411


72

Executive transition costs


3,599


1,685


1,254


10,437


2,583

Business reorganization costs


1


5


(129)


4,527


2,771

Restructuring (credits) charges




190


(453)


802

Acquisition-related costs


114


3,338


18,764


11,570


18,764

Tax effect


(2,858)


3,507


14,257


(9,512)


12,307

Equity (income) loss from
unconsolidated investees


(364)


(158)



(522)


Non-GAAP net income (loss)
attributable to stockholders


$             26,238


$             23,631


$                4,096


$             57,918


$             46,810

Adjustments to Net Income (loss) per diluted share




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

Net income (loss) per diluted share











Numerator:











GAAP net income (loss)
available to common
stockholders1


$                7,613


$           139,407


$             38,861


$           102,358


$                6,101

Add: Interest expense on
4.00% debenture due 2023,
net of tax



3,026


3,026



GAAP net income (loss)
available to common
stockholders1


$                7,613


$           142,433


$             41,887


$           102,358


$                6,101












Non-GAAP net income
(loss) available to common
stockholders1


$             26,238


$             23,631


$                4,096


$             57,918


$             46,810












Denominator:











GAAP weighted-average
shares


174,231


174,118


173,019


173,919


172,436

Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units


1,287


1,311


2,788


684


2,680

4.00% debentures due
2023



17,068


17,068



GAAP dilutive weighted-
average common shares:


175,518


192,497


192,875


174,603


175,116












Non-GAAP weighted-
average shares


174,231


174,118


173,019


173,919


172,436

Effect of dilutive securities:











Restricted stock units


1,287


1,311


2,788


684


2,680

Non-GAAP dilutive
weighted-average common
shares1


175,518


175,429


175,807


174,603


175,116












GAAP dilutive net income
(loss) per share - continuing
operations


$                  0.04


$                  0.74


$                  0.22


$                  0.59


$                  0.03

Non-GAAP dilutive net
income (loss) per share -
continuing operations


$                  0.15


$                  0.13


$                  0.02


$                  0.33


$                  0.27


1In accordance with the if-converted method, net (loss) income available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 4.00% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net (loss) income per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA:




THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 1,
2023


October 2,
2022


January 2,
2022


January 1,
2023


January 2,
2022

GAAP net income (loss) from
continuing operations attributable
to stockholders


$                7,613


$           139,407


$             38,861


$           102,358


$                6,101

Adjustments based on IFRS:











Mark-to-market loss (gain) on
equity investments


6,255


(137,233)


(68,950)


(117,038)


(21,712)

Other adjustments:











Results of operations of legacy
business to be exited


708


3,388


2,661


14,532


11,683

(Gain) loss on sale and
impairment of residential lease
assets


(268)


(276)


(275)


(1,101)


(6,494)

Litigation


1,242


488


(9,311)


5,073


892

Stock-based compensation
expense


7,372


6,550


5,217


26,305


22,752

Amortization of intangible
assets and software


2,780


2,786


1,579


10,331


1,579

(Gain) loss on business
divestitures, net






(5,290)

Transaction-related costs


44


144


(22)


1,411


72

Executive transition costs


3,599


1,685


1,254


10,437


2,583

Business reorganization costs


1


5


(129)


4,527


2,771

Restructuring charges




190


(453)


802

Acquisition-related costs


114


3,338


18,764


11,570


18,764

Equity (income) loss from
unconsolidated investees


(364)


(158)



(522)


Cash interest expense, net of
interest income


3,480


4,108


5,141


18,295


23,634

(Benefit from) provision for
income taxes


(2,883)


3,082


10,242


(8,757)


6,657

Depreciation


6,476


5,257


2,508


18,177


10,500

Adjusted EBITDA


$             36,169


$             32,571


$                7,730


$             95,145


$             75,294

FY 2023 GUIDANCE


(in thousands)

FY 2023

Residential Customers

90,000 - 110,000

Residential Adjusted EBITDA/Customer1

$2,450 - $2,900

Adjusted EBITDA2

$125 million - $155 million

Net Income (GAAP)

$52 million - $82 million



1.

Excluding Product & Digital operating expenses for Residential only.

2.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2023 includes net adjustments that increase GAAP net income by approximately $73 million primarily relating to the following adjustments: stock-based compensation expense, results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited, acquisition-related costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income taxes, and other non-recurring adjustments.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-results-301748049.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

