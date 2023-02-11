Celebrate Valentine's Day with Hot Deals from Natural Grocers®

Customers can enjoy up to 33% off Always Affordable Prices February 11-14, plus a free sweet treat on Valentine's Day and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to enjoy its Valentine's Hot Deals for sweet discounts on select products from February 11-14, 2023. In addition to finding the perfect gift or ingredients for that special recipe, {N}power® members will receive a FREE Chocolove® chocolate bar on Valentine's Day. Additionally, Natural Grocers will donate 1% of all sales on February 14, 2023 to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. That's a lot of love!

Natural Grocers offers a variety of delicious, easy Valentine's Day-themed recipes.

VALENTINE'S HOT DEALS

Say "Be Mine" without breaking your budget with Valentine's Hot Deals from February 11-14, at all Natural Grocers stores.[i] From sweet treats to body care products, Natural Grocers makes treating that special person in your life easy and affordable.

Up to 33% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, including:

FREE CHOCOLATE BAR FOR {N}POWER MEMBERS

What's more perfect than chocolate on Valentine's Day? FREE chocolate on Valentine's Day! {N}power members will receive a free Chocolove® chocolate bar in stores on February 14th.[ii] To become an {N}power member visit naturalgrocers.com/join or simply text "organic" to 303-986-4600 to sign up.[iii]

CREW APPRECIATION ON VALENTINE'S DAY

To show its appreciation for its employees, Natural Grocers will donate 1% of its Valentine's Day sales, to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons Fund. Established in 2020, this nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization provides short-term financial assistance to good4u Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered severe economic hardship due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

VALENTINE'S DAY RECIPES

What could be better way to show your Valentine love than with a special meal, desert or drink? Natural Grocers offers a variety of delicious, heart-healthy recipes that are sure to bring a smile to that special someone's face.

Heart Shaped Pancakes with Organic Strawberry Purée

Heart Beet Cookies

Chocolate Powerhouse Pudding

Grapefruit Ginger Switchel

MORE DEALS FOR THE MONTH

Once the chocolate is eaten and the flowers fade, there are still sweet deals to be had! Customers can enjoy additional discounts on products throughout the store from supplements to seafood through February 25, 2023. Click here for all the deals.[iv]

