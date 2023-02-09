SOCi Releases Revolutionary OpenAI Integration into Review Response Management Tool

Enables Automated, Highly Intelligent Customer Response to Reviews Across All Pages

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, announces the release of its newest innovation - the integration of OpenAI 's ChatGPT natural language model into SOCi's award winning review response management tool to enable instant intelligent responses to online reviews. The release is the first in a line of "Genius" products to be released by SOCi that enable highly intelligent and automated workflows across numerous major marketing channels like search, social, reviews, ads, and more.

SOCi's latest release integrates with major review sites, including Google, Facebook, and Yelp, and utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to provide fast and accurate responses to customer reviews in real-time. The integration with ChatGPT enables the tool to promptly respond to reviews in a way that is personalized, engaging, and highly relevant to each customer, helping businesses to build better relationships with their customers and increase customer satisfaction.

"We're excited to marry the power of the SOCi platform with the intelligence of ChatGPT to empower businesses to care for their customers more efficiently and effectively in a brand positive manner," said Alo Sarv, CTO of SOCi, Inc. "Our goal is to intelligently streamline critical tasks for our clients, transforming the way they interact with our software from merely a workflow tool to a strategic marketing ally."

SOCi's review response management tool is powerful, with all the workflow, approval, and analytics tools a multi-location enterprise needs, yet is incredibly easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and now best-in-class automation features.

For more information, visit SOCi's website or contact us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

