Retired Army Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham joins Blue Star Families as Board of Directors Chair

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham to the Chair of the Board of Directors (BOD). In addition to her long list of military accolades, Bingham has also been an ardent supporter of BSF and is the founding co-chair of the successful Campaign for Inclusion .

"Retired Army Lt. Gen. Bingham understands that while the military recruits the service member, it retains the family," said BSF Co-founder and CEO, Kathy Roth-Douquet . "She also understands the inextricable link between military family resilience and military readiness, and the importance of military members and their families finding a sense of belonging wherever their service takes them. On a personal note, when we met she was the Assistant Chief of Staff of the Army for Installation Management. She is someone I have admired and sought counsel from for a longtime and I am honored to have her setting the vision for this next season of BSF."

Bingham is a native of Troy, Alabama. She graduated from Army ROTC as a Distinguished Military Graduate from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration. Bingham has a Masters degree in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Masters degree in National Security Strategy and Resources from the National Defense University. She deployed in 2010 in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. She has been a trailblazer, serving as the first woman to hold numerous positions including the Army's 51st Quartermaster General and Commandant of the U.S. Army Quartermaster School; the Commanding General, White Sands Missile Range, and as Commanding General, Tank-automotive and Armaments Life Cycle Management Command. Bingham is the recipient of the 2018 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the 2018 Women in Defense Service to the Flag award . She was honored as a CNN Champion of Change in 2021 and inducted into the U.S. Army Women's Hall of Fame in 2022. Her other professional affiliations include Council on Foreign Relations, member ; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Life Member ; and multiple private, public, and nonprofit boards. She and her husband, Dr. Patrick J. Bingham, has two adult children; Dr. Tava M. Bingham and Mr. Phillip J. Bingham.

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest chapter-based military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve.

Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, click here.

