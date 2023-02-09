Lam Research Appoints Semiconductor Engineering Leader Dr. Ho Kyu Kang to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that Dr. Ho Kyu Kang has joined its board of directors, effective February 7, 2023. Dr. Kang brings to Lam four decades of experience in leading-edge semiconductor engineering and development.

Dr. Kang is currently the Chair Professor of the Department of Systems Semiconductor Engineering at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Previously, he was an executive vice president of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and served as Head of Research at the Samsung Semiconductor R&D Center from 2017 to 2020. During his distinguished 35-year career at Samsung, Dr. Kang held a range of leadership positions and drove the development of multiple generations of logic and 2D and 3D memories. He was also responsible for system large-scale integration (LSI) process architecture and key advancements in CMOS image sensor processes. In addition, he oversaw research into future semiconductor technologies and convergence for Samsung, including the exploration of next-generation materials and semiconductor tools.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Ho Kyu Kang to our board," said Abhijit Talwalkar, chairman of the board at Lam Research. "As one of the world's foremost experts in the development of advanced chip technologies and processes, Dr. Kang brings a wealth of experience and expertise in logic, flash and DRAM engineering, and will provide valuable insight as we continue to help our customers realize their next-generation product roadmaps in the 3D era."

