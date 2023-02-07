GENESIS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES INTO COLORADO

Continues Genesis' path towards a fully electrified lineup by 2030

Sales of GV60 SUV and Electrified G80 executive sedan expanded to Colorado

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales at select retailers located in Colorado. Customers should contact their local retailer for details regarding availability. This step moves Genesis closer to its commitment to a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV60 (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to offer our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles to even more American consumers," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Customers have been waiting patiently to get into GV60 and the Electrified G80, and we are pleased to expand the availability of these models to Colorado."

With this expansion, the 2023 Genesis GV60 is currently available at select retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 executive sedan is now available at select U.S. retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Genesis Motor America, in collaboration with Electrify America, offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchasei. Owners of the 2023 GV60 and Electrified G80 have access to hyper-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

Customers can discover more about the availability of the 2023 Genesis GV60 and Electrified G80 by contacting their local Genesis retailer and by visiting www.genesis.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Available on new model year 2023 Electrified GV60 and G80 vehicles purchased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Genesis retailer. Three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast charging sessions begin upon vehicle purchase. Complimentary charging time does not include any idle fees and their associated or applicable taxes assessed at the charging station. You will be responsible for paying such fees through your account if you incur them during a charging session. There is a 60-minute waiting period between eligible charging sessions, and the promotion benefits will not apply to a charging session initiated within this period. Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ride-hailing and ridesharing. Requires Electrify America app, account, enrollment in 2023 Electrified GV60/G80 Charging Plan, and acceptance of Terms of Use. After user-initiated charge session stop or vehicle reaches full charge or charging otherwise stops, and 10-minute grace period, idle fees and applicable taxes will apply, and user is responsible. Electrify America charging stations are only available in the continental U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America