PopCorners® First Super Bowl Campaign Reimagines "Breaking Bad" TV Series to Break Into Something Good™ - the Wholesome Snacking Business

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PopCorners® Popped-Corn Snack's first Super Bowl commercial revives the most critically acclaimed television show of all time, "Breaking Bad," 10 years after its beloved characters left the airwaves.

"Bringing PopCorners to the Super Bowl stage for the first time is a tremendous moment for a brand on the rise," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America. "We're showcasing why fans love this air-popped, never fried snack in an exciting and unexpected way through the lens of two characters who could've used their talents to Break Into Something GoodTM."

Released today, PopCorners brought the ad to life in a truly authentic way by teaming up with many of the original cast and crew members from the hit series, including actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz, reprising their roles as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco Salamanca, as well as "Breaking Bad" creator, head writer, executive producer and director Vince Gilligan. Inspired by the original "Breaking Bad" storyline, the spot reimagines iconic scenes and incorporates series elements sure to excite superfans, including original set pieces, like the infamous RV and Tuco's wardrobe.

"PopCorners' desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite 'Breaking Bad' fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial," said Cranston. "Walt would've been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so 'Breaking Good' made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would've been much better for him and Jesse."

"There's nothing better than getting to revive characters who mean so much to us, surrounded by so many of our original cast and crew members, for the most exciting sports event of the year," said Paul. "We're grateful that PopCorners gave us the perfect opportunity to reunite our 'Breaking Bad' family, especially with a brand that I think is about to become everyone's go-to snack."

"Breaking Good" will premiere on TV during Super Bowl LVII in the first commercial break of the third quarter. In addition to the TVC, PopCorners has released images and two video teasers (here and here) and will release an extended version of the ad online. To follow along with PopCorners on game day, visit TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

In addition to the in-game advertisement from PopCorners, Frito-Lay has a second Super Bowl spot from Doritos®. Doritos' in-game commercial encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLETM. So far, Doritos has released three different teasers (here, here and here).

To celebrate the excitement leading up to the big game, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages began airing their joint "Road to Super Bowl" commercial during playoffs. The road will end in Phoenix at the on-site activation, Route 57, where consumers can snap a selfie next to the "World's Largest PopCorner," run across the turf at the Cheetos® Motel Touchdown Catch before jumping into a pool of foam Cheetos Puffs, sample bites at the Lay's® Ice Cream Truck, and more.

Tostitos® will also be on the ground in Phoenix to show fans how they can transform their favorite chips and dips from snack-time staples to meal-time MVPs. The brand will launch its first pop-up restaurant, Tost by Tostitos®, to give fans a front row seat to a new and unexpected way to experience Tostitos, the Official Chip and Dip of the NFL. Reservations are currently available for lunch and dinner February 9 - 11 at www.tostbytostitos.com. There is no cost to dine at Tost by Tostitos®.

PopCorners were introduced to the snack category in 2010 and have since expanded to seven delicious flavors. As a tasty, crunchy and wholesome popped-corn snack, PopCorners breaks convention and unlocks snacking possibilities through great taste and simple ingredients. PopCorners' portfolio of snacks is packed with flavor and filled with fun, inviting people everywhere to snack differently. PopCorners are available in stores nationwide as well as online. For more information, please visit www.PopCorners.com, or follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners pop-corned snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

