Andersen Introduces Contemporary Options for A-Series Patio Doors

Modern Design That Makes a Major Impact

BAYPORT, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Windows is expanding its patio door offerings within its most energy-efficient and best performing A-Series product line to include patio doors with a contemporary option. The new options offer narrower sight lines to let in more natural light and contemporary accessories for a bold look.

"We developed this contemporary offering for our A-Series patio doors to accommodate the need for more modern-looking designs that also offer performance, for the most demanding climates. This expansion enables consumers to install one of our highest performing doors without compromising their design goals," said Kristy Howe, vice president of marketing at Andersen.

A-Series windows and patio doors are carefully designed with authentic architectural style in mind, available in 11 exterior colors and a variety of trim choices, natural wood species, painted interiors and rich factory-finished stain options. The A-Series product line is rigorously tested to withstand hurricane-force winds* and prolonged exposure to sea air and is available with best-in-class glass options, including triple-pane glass and HeatLock® technology for even greater energy efficiency.

"We do not anticipate the desire for more contemporary designs slowing anytime soon. In fact, we continue to see a rise in this trend with consumers asking for more customization options to bring their vision to life," said Howe. "In a recent study we conducted amongst homeowners, we found when renovating, they are looking to create a more contemporary space, characterized by sleek surfaces, clean lines, an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. Over a third of homeowner respondents would like to update their windows and doors to achieve a more contemporary look."

Introduced in 2010, the A-Series product line remains one of the company's most popular product portfolio. Andersen continues to invest in the product offering, with the new contemporary door options being Andersen's latest design improvement.

Other recent A-Series product expansions include:

2021 – High corrosion resistant hinges and premium rollers for patio doors

2020 – Blinds-between-the-glass on patio doors

2020 – Black FSB® hardware compatible with A-Series patio doors

2018 – Easy Connect Joining System for A-Series windows

Learn more about the A-Series portfolio of products and explore new contemporary door options here.

*Tested to AAMA/WDMA/CSA 101 I.S.2/A440-08. Performance values vary by product line. View Product Performance Data. See your local code official for building code requirements in your area.

ABOUT ANDERSEN CORPORATION

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

