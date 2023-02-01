Tyber Medical LLC Acquires ADSM-Synchro Medical

Acquisition of French Orthopedic Medical Device Company to Fast-Track Tyber's Growth in European Healthcare Market

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyber Medical LLC has acquired 100 percent of the capital of ADSM-Synchro Medical, a French orthopedic medical device company, specializing in the development and distribution of implants dedicated to treating surgical forefoot pathologies. Founded in 2010, ADSM has become a market leader in the European medical device industry with products like the ToeGrip Classic, the first hammer toe implant of its kind developed with PEEK material.

The acquisition of ADSM-Synchro Medical will play a key role in strengthening Tyber Medical’s international presence and fueling its global growth strategy with a wider range of product options in the MIS bunion, PEEK hammertoe and screw fixation arenas. (PRNewswire)

Acquiring ADSM will accelerate certification of Tyber's product portfolio under Europe's new Medical Device Regulation.

The acquisition of ADSM will play a key role in strengthening Tyber Medical's international presence and fueling its global growth strategy with a wider range of product options in the MIS bunion, PEEK hammertoe and screw fixation arenas. With the integration of ADSM's EXray, ToeGrip and TigerTrack platforms into its private label spine, extremity and trauma portfolio, Tyber Medical is now positioned to better serve its partners in Europe. In addition to offering a more robust product portfolio, the purchase of ADSM adds another EU notified body, providing multiple pathways to accelerate certification of Tyber Medical's full product portfolio under Europe's new Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

"The addition of ADSM's product lines to our portfolio will create new avenues of growth within our overall product offering for our OEM partners," said Tyber Medical Chief Commercial Officer James Abraham. "The wealth of expertise and product innovation delivered by the ADSM team, extends our international market opportunity with our OEM customers and greatly accelerates our MDR product approval strategy."

In 2020, ADSM was the first company to be audited in France by TUV Rheinland, in accordance with MDR, and was the first orthopedic device company to be fully certified in 2021. ADSM currently has received Class I, Class IIa and Class IIb MDR approval.

"Tyber Medical is excited to welcome the ADSM team, as well as the incorporation of the ADSM products into our rapid-access private label model for the spine, extremity and trauma markets," said Tyber Medical Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tyber. "ADSM's strong experience and existing Class I, Class IIa and Class IIb MDR approval of their screw-based technology is key to accelerating our global market access strategy."

Luigi Bivi, founder and President of ADSM, will continue in his strategic role as president to support the ADSM team in growing Tyber Medical's European organization. "I am excited for the ADSM team to join the exceptional Tyber family," said Bivi, who brings extensive European market expertise to support the growth of Tyber. Bivi was formerly Vice President, Sales of Smith & Nephew Europe.

About Tyber Medical LLC

Tyber Medical LLC, is a leading orthopedic medical device manufacturer providing rapid access to FDA-cleared and CE-marked private label, portfolio-enhancing, regulatory-approved orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity, and trauma markets. Tyber Medical provides customers with a quick and seamless path to market. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has released more than 50 spine, extremity, and trauma systems. Tyber Medical aims to develop and utilize differentiated technologies to make advanced orthopedic implants.

Contact: Damien Sibilla, Tyber Medical

Email: dsibilla@tybermed.com

ADSM-Synchro Medical’s ToeGrip product family gives Tyber Medical’s product portfolio a wider range of product options in the MIS bunion, PEEK hammertoe and screw fixation arenas. The ToeGrip line, including the ToeGrip EVO and ToeGrip Classic, the first hammer toe implant of its kind developed with PEEK material, have been implanted in more than 60,000 patients. (PRNewswire)

