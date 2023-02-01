Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera Joins MedSpa Partners

- World-Renowned Aesthetic Dermatology Clinic Adds to MSP's Presence in Florida -

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera and his team to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology & Laser Institute has been providing award-winning medical aesthetics care to patients for nearly two decades.

Dr. Aguilera's pioneering approach to aesthetics combines cutting edge medical techniques with a deeply spiritual devotion to helping patients not just look their best, but feel their best. His personal and professional accomplishments have been recognized through numerous accolades and awards throughout his life, including being named "Best Young Citizen of Panama" at the age of 15, chief resident physician for both of his medical school residency programs, and director of the non-surgical program of Beauty Through Science, considered to be the most prestigious congress of leading practitioners of aesthetic medicine. Aiding Dr. Aguilera in his patient care, training, and research efforts is the outstanding team of medical professionals and patient experience experts at Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology & Laser Institute.

Speaking on his decision to join MedSpa Partners, Dr. Aguilera shared, "Like most of my colleagues, I had been approached by many companies in the last year who wanted to buy my clinic. And while they were all making generous financial offers, none of them felt like the right partner. When you put so much time and hard work into creating something, it feels like your baby – and I was not ready to trust my baby with a group that didn't feel like a perfect fit with what I wanted for my practice and team moving forward. But when I met MedSpa Partners, it felt like the stars aligned. They had the right team, physician partners I respect and trust, and – most importantly – the right energy. In everything I do, I want to be part of something great, and that is what MedSpa Partners is doing."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Rarely in life do you get to be truly surprised or truly inspired, but in my first meeting with Shino I experienced both. While his credentials as a dermatologist, surgeon, key leading mentor, and clinical researcher are nearly unparalleled, they only begin to describe the innovation and leadership that he brings to the practice of aesthetic medicine. Shino views what we do in medical aesthetics as part of a fully holistic approach that emphasizes the importance of inner beauty as much as outer. We look forward to learning from Shino and his team and working with them to share their expertise throughout MSP as he joins our premier group of leading practitioners of aesthetic medicine."

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

