Commvault Signals Change with New Chief Marketing Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses, is excited to announce Anna Griffin as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

"Commvault is an industry pioneer, and I believe we are unmatched in the category by every measure," said Griffin. "Our technology continues to set the pace for innovation in data protection across any environment or application. I see it as my mandate to make sure the world knows it."

"Anna's experience building powerful brands and category leaders will help ensure that organizations fully understand the value Commvault brings to customers by protecting their most important asset—their data," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO.

Griffin comes to Commvault as both an award-winning brand builder and results-driven marketer who has driven visionary campaigns for high-growth SaaS companies like Smartsheet; emerging brands, like Intercom; and global brands that include Saturn, Apple, Sony, Juniper Networks, and CA Technologies (now Broadcom). She's earned a slew of marketing awards for campaigns—including the Golden Effies for effectiveness in marketing and the Edgar R. Murrow award for excellence in social media.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Protection Platform that spans all your data – regardless of whether your legacy or modern workloads live on-premises, in the cloud, or spread across a hybrid environment. Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service via our Metallic portfolio. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

