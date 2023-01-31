Performio Appoints Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer as it Expands its Executive Team

Deanne brings over a decade of operations and HR leadership in multiple high growth companies

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performio, a leading incentive compensation management (ICM) provider, announced today that it has expanded its Executive team with the appointment of Deanne Rhynard as Chief People Officer. In this role, Deanne will help Performio's continued growth by scaling all elements of the organization including culture and employee experience, organizational design, talent acquisition, and learning and development in the sales performance management space .

"Deanne is a dedicated people leader with a strong track record of building high-performance cultures."

Deanne joins Performio from Olo, a digital ordering solution for restaurants, where she held multiple roles culminating in her appointment to Chief People Officer. In eight and a half years she helped scale the mainly remote team from 25 to 750 employees and execute a successful IPO. Before Olo, she held a senior role in Operations for PublicStuff, a web-hosted and mobile-enabled, fully integrated 311 system for municipalities.

"When deciding what to do next, my clear focus was finding a company that prioritizes the investment in employee experience. The Performio team was a standout and one that I am excited to join," says Rhynard. "Performio's values-driven culture has been a crucial ingredient in the company's growth story. I am excited to join the team and continue to build an environment where all employees can thrive."

"We're so excited to have Deanne Rhynard join us as our Chief People Officer," says Luke Teeple, CFO and COO, Performio. "Having grown Performio to 150 teammates spread across the world, it was past time to find the right people leader. After an exhaustive search we found Deanne who was a perfect match for our company culture and growth plans."

"We are thrilled to welcome Deanne Rynard to the Performio executive team", said Grayson Morris, CEO, Performio. "Deanne is a dedicated people leader with a strong track record of building high-performance cultures where employees are excited to work."

About Performio

Performio is the only Incentive Compensation Management provider that drives business performance with a product built to handle complexity, a team delivering world-class service, and a proven track record of long-term global success. Performio's product is used by large global enterprises and growing mid-market companies worldwide such as Abbott Laboratories, Vodafone, Draeger, Johnson & Johnson, Nexstar, Optus, Wedbush Securities, and WP Engine. Performio's feature-rich cloud application enables enterprises to automate their sales compensation calculations, provide increased transparency to their sales reps, and adapt to changing market conditions with confidence. For more information, visit www.performio.co .

