Innovative Portfolios Notes 4-Year Anniversary of Funds

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Portfolios marks the 4-year anniversary of its two exchange traded funds, Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) and Preferred-Plus ETF (IPPP). Originally launched on December 24, 2018, as mutual funds, both were converted to exchange traded funds (ETFs) on March 7, 2022.

Innovative Portfolios marks the 4-year anniversary of its two exchange traded funds, Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) and Preferred-Plus ETF (IPPP), which were originally launched on December 24, 2018, as mutual funds. (PRNewswire)

The primary investment objective of the IPDP Dividend Performers ETF is to seek current income, with capital appreciation a secondary goal. This actively-managed fund seeks potential diversified cash flow through dividends, capital appreciation, and option premiums. IPDP invests in primarily large-capitalization common stocks of U.S. companies with a history of raising their dividends.

The IPPP Preferred-Plus ETF's primary investment objective is current income. IPPP also strives for potential income from higher-yielding preferred stocks, some of which may be U.S. tax-advantaged, by seeking diversification from traditional equity and fixed-income strategies. Additional income can be anticipated through option premiums. IPPP is actively managed to potentially exploit inefficiencies such as credit quality, interest rate structure, and call risk.

Founded in 2015 by David S. Gilreath, CFP® and Ron Brock, Innovative Portfolios provides strategic investment solutions to financial professionals, RIAs, and institutional investors. Its actively managed portfolio strategies—SMAs, ETFs, Private Fund, and a UCITS Fund—seek to deliver outperformance in growth and/or income while screening to mitigate downside risk. Innovative Portfolios also uses option overlays on top of traditional investments in an effort to generate additional income.

Noting the 4-year mark, Innovative Portfolios CIO Dave Gilreath stated, "We're proud of the performance of these funds to date, and anticipate even greater growth as the market moves into 2023."

About Innovative Portfolios, LLC:

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Innovative Portfolios provides strategic investment solutions to RIAs and institutional clients, with sales team members located throughout the United States. As of 9/30/2022, AUM for the firm and its affiliates totaled $1.25 billion. Innovative Portfolios Principal Dave Gilreath is a contributor of investment commentary to CNBC.com , FA Financial Advisor , Think Advisor, and Fox Business. Visit innovativeportfolios.com for more information.

Disclosures:

Innovative Portfolios, LLC is investment advisor to Dividend Performers ETF and Preferred-Plus ETF.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objective, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Dividend Performers ETF prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800-617-0004 or by visiting innovativeportfolios.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Derivative Securities Risk: Derivatives can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risks. Derivatives may entail investment exposures that are greater than their costs would suggest, meaning that a small investment in a derivative could have a substantial impact on the performance of the Fund.

Dividend Paying Security Risk: Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Also, companies owned by the Fund that have historically paid a dividend may reduce or discontinue their dividends, thus reducing the yield of the Fund.

Preferred Security Risk: Preferred securities generally are subordinated to bonds and other debt instruments in a company's capital structure and therefore will be subject to greater credit risk than those debt instruments. In addition, but not limited to, preferred securities are subject to other risks, such as being called by the issuer before its stated maturity, subject to special redemption rights, having distributions deferred or skipped, rising interest rates causing the value to decline, having floating interest rates or dividends, and having limited liquidity. Preferred securities that do not have a maturity date are perpetual investments.

Dividend Performers and Preferred-Plus ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Innovative Portfolios for the Intelligent Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Portfolios) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Portfolios