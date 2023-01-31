Fortune Brainstorm Tech Announces New Founders Forum Membership, Initial Speaker Lineup, including Generation Investment Management Founding Partner and Chairman Al Gore, Founders Fund General Partner Keith Rabois, and Signal Foundation President Meredith Whittaker

Fortune will host its exclusive annual tech membership event in Park City, Utah, for the first time on July 10-12, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced the launch of the Fortune Founders Forum, an extension of its exclusive Brainstorm Tech membership community for a select group of entrepreneurs and rising stars in business and technology. In partnership with Threshold Ventures, the inaugural gathering of the Fortune Founders Forum will take place on July 9-10, immediately preceding the 22nd annual Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Park City, Utah.

Fortune will host its exclusive annual tech membership event in Park City, Utah, for the first time on July 10-12, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Fortune will host its exclusive annual tech membership event in Park City, Utah , for the first time on July 10-12, 2023 .

The announcement of the Fortune Founders Forum also marks a return of Fortune alum and founder and author of The Profile Polina Marinova Pompliano. As deputy director of Fortune Live Events, she will serve with Fortune Live Media Editorial Director Michal Lev-Ram as a co-chair and moderator. Together, they will lead members through a keynote dinner, followed by morning outdoor activities, "ask me anything" sessions with leading founders, and breakout sessions offering ample opportunity for founders to network and learn from each other.

Conversations will explore key topics of the day, including what happens when markets turn volatile; how to hire, fire, and raise money during a recession; and which skills founders need to transition from a peacetime CEO to a wartime CEO.

As a reflection of the tech world's continuous evolution, Fortune will host the 2023 Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in the "Silicon Slopes" of Park City, Utah, for the first time. Members will gather at the Montage Deer Valley from July 10-12 for outdoor activities in an idyllic setting, world-class dining, and wide-ranging conversations and networking with top investors, VCs, banking executives, startup founders, and global thought leaders. The 2023 Brainstorm Tech co-chairs—Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell, Senior Writer Phil Wahba, and Ms. Lev-Ram—will be joined by guest co-chairs Investor and New York University Trustee Terri Burns and award-winning broadcast journalist Jo Ling Kent.

This year's theme, "Reset and Reinvent," reflects the extreme highs and lows of the last few years. The tech world is seeing a reshuffling of who—and where—the power players are. Conversations will address where VC dollars are going, which regions are leading the way with new innovation hubs, which technologies will provide the building blocks for future companies, and who are the emerging leaders of future tech companies. Fortune Brainstorm Tech 2023 confirmed speakers include these sector luminaries:

Wemimo Abbey, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Esusu

Roy Bahat, Head, Bloomberg Beta

Vivian Chu, Co-founder and CTO, Diligent Robotics

Andy Dunn, Co-founder, Bonobos

Scott Farquhar, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Atlassian

Dan Frommer, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The New Consumer

Al Gore, Co-founder and Chairman, Generation Investment Management

Kirsten Green, Founder and Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures

Jeff Lawson, Co-founder and CEO, Twilio

Tekedra Mawakana, Co-chief Executive Officer, Waymo

Amit Patel, President and CEO, Rakuten Americas; Chief Executive Officer, Rakuten Rewards

Lila Preston, Partner and Head of Growth Equity Strategy, Generation Investment Management

Keith Rabois, General Partner, Founders Fund

Alex Rodrigues, Co-founder and CEO, Embark Technology

Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots, X

Josh Tetrick, Co-founder and CEO, Eat Just

Luis von Ahn, Co-founder and CEO, Duolingo

Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal Foundation

In advance of the July events in Park City, Founders Forum members will gather for a lead-up dinner on March 21 in Miami, Florida, and Brainstorm Tech members will gather on April 4 in San Francisco, California.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech is one of the country's most high-profile and established tech conferences. The event began in Aspen in 2001 as a small conference and summer retreat for those interested in discussing global business issues and innovation; it has grown into a community of leaders from Fortune 500™ companies, along with top investors, VCs, banking executives, startup founders, and global thought leaders. Each year, the program delivers the hallmarks of Fortune Live Events: engaging content, impactful networking, and meaningful takeaways.

Fortune Founders Forum and Brainstorm Tech membership is by invitation only, and subject to approval. To apply for membership and attend Fortune Brainstorm Tech in Park City, Utah, this summer, email brainstormtech@fortune.com or call 1-866-661-3840. Click here to apply for membership in the Founders Forum. For more information, visit www.FortuneBrainstormTech.com.

ABOUT FORTUNE

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alison Klooster

Director of Communications, Fortune

646-437-6613

Alison.Klooster@fortune.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORTUNE Media