The Children's Place Teams up with Eli Manning, Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders, Brian Westbrook & Their Families, Scoring a Touchdown with its Spring 2023 Campaign

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced its Spring 2023 Campaign, featuring legendary football players Eli Manning, Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders, Brian Westbrook and their families.

The football champions teamed up with The Children's Place to give an inside look at how they celebrate Easter with their families, sporting The Children's Place's new Easter collection, in a fun brand video, "2023 Easter Sunday Egg Hunt." The video showcases the competitive nature of these athletes as they take on America's favorite Easter pastime, an Egg Hunt. The campaign spotlights the ability of The Children's Place to dress families across the nation for every made-to-match moment, through their incredible dressy assortment, their filled-with-personality graphic tee assortment and their most casual-and-famed pajama-wear.

"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the children's retail space" said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing at The Children's Place. "Football is America's favorite sport, and with Eli, Shaun, Justin, Emmanuel and Brian representing such iconic and beloved teams; they are some of the best types of role models a child could have! Each of these athletes represent the values we share as an organization, to have a positive influence and impact on children and their communities. We loved the opportunity to partner with them and their families on this fun campaign. They embodied the winning spirit we want all of our customers to feel when they dress for life's most special moments and holidays."

"It was so much fun to work with The Children's Place on this campaign, fusing my love of family and football," said Eli Manning. "The shoot was a blast. Getting some of my football friends into the campaign was a true picture of how we celebrate the holidays at home – bunny ears, included!"

Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection includes a wide selection of quality, trend-right products to outfit the entire family in colors that bring the season to life. Made with quality fabrics, these vibrant family matching styles are available at affordable prices, from $5.99-$49, making The Children's Place the go-to destination for all Easter and spring moments, for everyone in the family.

Shaun O'Hara said, "It was amazing to get together with Eli, Justin, Emmanuel and Brian with The Children's Place. The family and I have been fans of the brand for some time now; it was game-on when I heard about the opportunity. Plus, how often do you get five football athletes together in matching bunny pajamas, iconic!"

Justin Tuck said, "Partnering with The Children's Place for this campaign was such a pleasure for Lauran, the boys and me. We'll have these photos and memories forever, and that's what it's all about."

Emmanuel Sanders said, "My family and I have a thing with matching each other with the clothes we wear, so working with The Children's Place was a no-brainer. We had so much fun together on shoot day, I'll cherish the relationships I have with the guys on-and-off the field forever."

Brian Westbrook said, "The Children's Place was such an amazing brand to work with on such a fun campaign. My family loved being able to model the festive products and spend quality time together in a way we love- playing football."

The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For further information on The Children's Place, partnerships and to purchase all of your outfitting needs, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook and YouTube.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.com and, as of October 29, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

