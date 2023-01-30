POLAR AND MOSSY OAK INTRODUCE A NEW LINE OF THE POLAR GRIT X PRO FOR OUTDOOR, SPORTS ENTHUSIASTS

Polar and Mossy Oak team up to offer the ultimate training, outdoor multisport watch in iconic camouflage patterns

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Electro (www.polar.com), the world leader in personal guidance for fitness, sport, and health, and Mossy Oak (www. mossyoak.com), the leading branded camouflage and outdoor lifestyle company, have announced their collaboration on the Polar Grit X Pro, a premium outdoor multisport watch that is engineered for extreme durability and equipped with superior navigation and training tools. Perfect for outdoor and camping enthusiasts, this premier partnership unites one of the toughest, lightest, and most versatile Polar watches with the iconic look of Mossy Oak camouflage patterns, available in Country DNA and Bottomland.

Polar Grit X Pro (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to join forces with a household name like Mossy Oak that exemplifies loyalty to the outdoors and their customers," says Michael Valentino, Senior Director of Consumer & B2B Sales of Polar US. "Now, nature lovers will be able to enjoy the functionality of the Polar Grit X Pro, offering unrivaled training and navigation tools, ultra-long battery life, and durability, matched with classic camouflage patterns that our customers can sport on a camping trip or hiking trail", he adds.

Polar Grit X Pro features include:

Scratch-resistant sapphire glass lens

Stainless-steel bezel

Military-grade durability

Water Resistant Up to 100m (about the height of the Statue of Liberty)

Up to 7 days of battery on a single charge

Advanced wrist-based heart rate tracking with Polar Precision Prime™

Route planning and turn-by-turn guidance powered by komoot

Route and elevation profiles

Always-on outdoor dashboards, including altimeter, compass, coordinates, weather, and daylight times

Automatic sleep tracking and recovery apps

The Mossy Oak enterprise extends across nearly all aspects of the outdoors lifestyle aiming to help people in connecting with the wilderness. Over the years, Mossy Oak has carved a path in the outdoor apparel and gear space through its iconic camouflage patterns that are continuously voted a number one camouflage print in America, now featured in the Polar Grit X Pro.

"Our partnership with Polar was the perfect opportunity to expand our footprint with consumers who not only love exploring the outdoors but also taking care of their health with a deep understanding of wellness and technology," says Chris Paradise, Senior Vice President Chief Sales Officer, Mossy Oak. "Featuring patterns like Bottomland that launched our brand with Country DNA that highlights the evolution of our versatile prints, really shows how far Mossy Oak has come over the years to now being paired with science-backed technology for the adventurous outdoor lover", he continues.

The Polar Grit X Pro is priced at $529.95, and will be available in Mossy Oak patterns on January 30, 2023 in major retail stores, as well as online at Polar.com.

ABOUT POLAR

For over 45 years, Polar has provided guidance for health, sports, and fitness with the world's best measurement technology and data-driven user insight to help people - from first timers to professional athletes - succeed in their pursuit of a happier and healthier life. Renowned for an unparalleled dedication to science and deep understanding of sports, wellness, and technology, Polar has cemented itself globally within the industry as the go-to partner for anyone looking to discover their true potential. Our award-winning product range includes pioneering sports wearables that work elegantly with Polar training apps and cloud services.



For more information, please visit Polar.com.

Follow Polar on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT MOSSY OAK

Established in 1986, Haas Outdoors Inc. is headquartered in West Point, Miss., and is home to Mossy Oak. For more than 35 years, Mossy Oak has been a leading outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in developing and marketing modern camouflage designs for hunters and outdoors enthusiasts and helping people get closer to nature. The Mossy Oak Brand and patterns can be found on a multitude of products worldwide. Haas Outdoors Inc. is the parent company of Mossy Oak, BioLogic, Capture Productions, MOOSE Media, Nativ Nurseries, Nativ Living, GameKeepers, GameKeepers Kennels, Mossy Oak Properties, and Mossy Oak GO. Mossy Oak is the official camouflage of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited , Mack's Prairie Wings, and Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.

Follow Mossy Oak on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

