Cruise Sales Strength Continues as Holland America Line Sees Biggest January Booking Week on Record

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an early sign of a successful Wave season, Holland America Line bookings in the third week of January were the highest on record for any January week for the premium cruise line. The week ending January 20 also exceeded bookings during the same week in 2019 by more than 20%.

The rise was especially notable for summer cruises and Cruisetours to Alaska, where Holland America Line offers more cruises to Glacier Bay than any other line and is the only cruise line with owned land operations in both Denali and Yukon. For the week ending Jan. 20, Alaska bookings were 25% higher than in the strongest week in January 2019.

On Jan. 17 alone, Holland America Line reached its highest single-day bookings for any January day on record. Guests are also booking cruises further into the future. More than 25% of the bookings for the high-volume day on Jan. 17 were for voyages embarking in 2024.

"Seeing this level of booking is a great sign for Holland America Line and for the industry," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "Travelers are clearly excited to get back to cruising and they appreciate the service and experiences unique to Holland America Line including our Alaska Up Close onboard programming. It's especially encouraging that so many guests are already looking ahead to 2024 and planning their next vacation."

Holland America Line's "Time of Your Life" Wave offer runs through Feb. 28, 2023, with limited-time kickers such as $1 deposits added throughout. "Time of Your Life" is available on select summer 2023 to spring 2024 cruises and includes a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.

