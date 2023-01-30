CRN Recognizes Flexential® as a Cloud 100 Company for 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

We are pleased to be featured in the CRN Cloud 100, which recognizes Flexential as a top cloud provider

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

Flexential is helping to meet the increased business needs and demands for cloud and connectivity as the digital-first technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve following the pandemic. Flexential has made significant strides, expanding in markets that are at the forefront of change. In a short time, Flexential has grown its footprint across 40 data centers in 19 markets including Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and extended customer connectivity capabilities via subsea cables. These expansions enable Flexential cloud customers leveraging the company's FlexAnywhere™ platform to improve the user experience through improved network performance and decrease latency across applications and workloads to support reaching a larger base of end-users and customers.

"We are pleased to be featured on the CRN Cloud 100 list, which further recognizes Flexential as one of the top cloud providers helping partners provide cloud and hybrid IT services to their customers," said Ryan Mallory, COO at Flexential. "Our ability to drive real value and success for our customers and our partners is at the forefront of all we do. We look forward to working with partners and their customers to leverage cloud services to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in 2023."

Flexential was also recently spotlighted as one of the '10 data center companies you need to watch' in 2023 by CRN. The company was recognized for its continued focus on the channel, as well as its significant investments in building national capacity and cloud presence.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

