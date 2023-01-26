RSIP Neph Announces a Revolutionary Intra-op Solution for Partial Nephrectomy Surgeries

This next generation robotic surgery innovation utilizes AI-based visual intelligence to provide vital information that is overlaid and presented on the video feed in real-time during surgery

JERUSALEM, Israel, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSIP Neph (part of the RSIP Vision group) announced its new innovative intra-op solution that utilizes advanced Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence algorithms, to enhance the next generation of robotic surgery. This solution has been under development with the largest urology department in Israel and it will assist surgeons during the surgery itself, by providing additional important information on lesions and body structures which are hidden to the human eye.

This new solution includes advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and a deeper understanding of the existing capabilities of the robot to perform these kinds of procedures, allowing it to radically enhance the way this procedure is currently performed. Segmentation, registration, and tracking capabilities provide the surgeon with a new view of crucial information about obstructed unseen tissues and structures. This view will be overlaid on top of the currently available robotic display, allowing the surgeon to perform this task with minimal risks. CT scans are currently taken prior to the operation, to inform the surgeon about the size, shape and location of tumors and other relevant structures. This pre-op information is merged with the intra-op ultrasound, and then fused to the intra-op stereo cameras. With our new technology, this information is overlaid on top of the surgeon's display in 3D, bringing the look and feel to a completely new dimension (watch the video here).

Some renal tumors do not require full removal of the organ due to their size and position within the kidney. In such cases, partial removal of the kidney limited to the lesion itself and surrounding areas may be more suitable than total removal of the organ. This partial removal, also known as partial nephrectomy, is preferable to full removal of the organ, as it preserves healthy tissue that can continue to function. This is particularly critical in case of future damage to the second kidney.

Until now, partial kidney removal has been performed with some extent of guessing by the surgeon about the optimal cutting location. The gross estimation is due to the limited view that the surgeon has of the lesion which needs to be removed. This may lead to excess removal of healthy tissue or worse, insufficient removal of the lesion. It also limits this procedure, since it can only be performed by very experienced surgeons.

"This new technology will alleviate the uncertainties that surgeons experience during partial kidney ablations," said Dr. Arnon Lavi, MD, Senior Urologist at Haemek Hospital in Afula, Israel. "Removing the need for guessing will allow the operating team to avoid critical mistakes and lead to better surgical outcomes, with very significant benefits to the patient."

RSIP Neph is part of RSIP Vision group and until now, was active in a stealth mode. It develops innovative visual intelligence solutions for the Urological field, through advanced AI and computer vision applications. The solutions address diverse clinical use cases, including Kidney related procedures, PCNL, Lesion ablation, Calix segmentation (4-phased CT) soft tissue tracking and Non-rigid registration. Its technology is based on its founders' extensive track record and years in the field, trusted by the largest, industry leading medical device companies.

