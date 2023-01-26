OPEXUS Named to 2023 GovTech Top 100 List

Government process management software leader celebrates its inaugural year on

GovTech 100 following recent rebrand

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS (formerly AINS), a leading provider of government process management software, today announced that it has been recognized by Government Technology magazine as one of the top 100 companies in the United States working to help improve the public sector. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and providing services to, state and local government agencies across the United States.

OPEXUS exemplifies the qualities of a GovTech 100 company. Coming off a historic year of strong growth in 2022, the company has established a reputation as a leader in FOIA technology with a long history of success in the public sector and a growing presence in audit and investigations technology for Offices of Inspector General. The new OPEXUS will deliver product enhancements and a range of new capabilities including revamped user experiences for existing software, a newly launched customer success team, and an expanded roster of innovative technology partners to accelerate the company's creation of next-level products.

"It is an honor to be included in the GovTech 100 for the first time," said Howard Langsam, OPEXUS CEO. "This recognition comes just as we embark on a mission to get government unstuck with our new brand, a renewed focus on customer experience, and proven commitment to government users. 2022 was an incredible year for us and we're excited to build on that success this year starting with our recent move to Washington, DC to be closer to our government customers and the strong talent base that DC offers to the broader government technology community."

"This year we have seen an exponential increase in govtech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, govtech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for Government Technology. "Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments."

About OPEXUS

With OPEXUS, get government unstuck. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

