Offerd Announces the First AI and Technology Powered Multifamily Brokerage

The transformation will help multifamily investment firms more efficiently deploy and harvest capital.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerd announces its expansion from an acquisitions and analytics firm in the multifamily space to a fully digital, technology driven transaction platform for multifamily. Our full suite of acquisitions, dispositions, and advisory services are brokerage reimagined and will allow for the efficient deployment of capital.

"The multifamily industry has long needed an evolution from decentralized and niche brokerages primarily focused on selling. Instead, we need an integrated approach using technology to support the full needs of multifamily investment groups," said Offerd CEO Travis Farese. "You can't separate one part of the business, like acquisitions, from everything else and expect to serve the balanced needs of investors."

Offerd can now help multifamily investment groups with their acquisitions and disposition strategies as well as helping plan, structure, and execute capital stacks for projects. This one stop shop approach to multifamily real estate is unique in the industry and allows Offerd to stay involved throughout the entire life cycle of a multifamily transaction, building deep ties with the sponsors on our platform.

"Using our proprietary technology platform and deep data on all 26,000 ownership groups in the country, as well as extensive data on local markets, we can target the most probable counterparts for your transactions, whether buyers for your assets and pinpoint market to them, or sellers and approach them on your behalf," said Greg Cooper, President of Offerd Brokerage Services.

Offerd also announced its Partner Program. The company regularly uncovers assets that are too large for certain partners on our platform, but who have an interest in acquiring those assets. We now have a co-GP program, where we match partners who jointly share in the economics and risks.

We will be at the National Multifamily Housing Council annual meeting in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023, and we look forward to meeting potential clients.

About Offerd

Offerd integrates powerful technology, data intelligence and custom services into one innovative and integrated multifamily transactions platform with extensive data sets, visually rich and intuitive environment, private marketplace, and expert consulting advice. Based in Austin, Texas, Offerd's AI-driven systems help multifamily professionals more effectively and efficiently implement their strategies; develop capital stacks; and research, identify and negotiate multifamily property deals. Offerd works with larger, qualified, respected, active, multifamily investment firms across the country as an extension of their strategic teams.

