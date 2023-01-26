Help at Home Career Fair Scheduled for Thurs., Jan 26

Openings Primarily for 200 Caregiving Roles

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Help at Home, the leading national provider of home care services, is hosting a Career Fair Thursday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Downtown Chicago office located at 36 S. Wabash Ave. Candidates can receive an interview with the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

Help at Home is expanding to meet the growing need for caregiver support for seniors as they age in place at home. Job seekers looking for a meaningful career as an in-home caregiver can find opportunities for a compassionate career with career growth opportunities.

Chicago branch area leader Annette Rice has been with the company over five years. She started in an entry-level role and now manages the in-home personal care administrative team in the Chicago branch office. As a leader, Rice said she creates connections and instills loyalty to help engage her teams around the important work they do for clients.

"I love the clients," Rice said. "I love home care as an industry. My passion is the staff. They keep me motivated to come back every day."

In-home personal caregivers take care of activities of daily living for clients who are seniors or are living with disabilities, supporting them with light housekeeping, personal activities, meal preparation and errands.

"My staff always steps up," Rice said. "That's because they are all fully engaged and know their work matters – both to the clients and to their future careers. It's motivating to work at a place where hard work is rewarded."

Whether you are looking for work as a full-time or part-time caregiver, a case manager or other type of administrative support, Help at Home offers a supportive and flexible environment with opportunity for growth. Whether they work directly with clients or in a different office-based role, every Help at Home employee knows the work they do is helping people live more independently.

In addition to great benefits, Help at Home is now offering a new pay rate of $15.45 per hour along with bonuses totaling up to $1,000!* Receive $400* after your first 60 days and $600* for your one-year anniversary! The company also offers mileage reimbursement per mile, plus travel time. Ask for more details at your interview.

Interested candidates with a passion and commitment for helping others can visit the career fair Thursday or go online at careers.helpathome.com/jobs/ for available opportunities.

*IL ONLY – Effective 1/1/2023, $400 hiring bonus eligibility will be based on remaining an active employee for at least 60 days following the first shift, with at least 180 hours worked. In addition, a second bonus of $600 will be paid to caregivers who average 120 hours a month up to their one-year anniversaries. Caregivers MUST be active employees at the time of bonus payout. New caregivers as well as previous caregivers who have not worked for Help at Home within the last 12 months will be eligible for the bonus. Caregivers who are transferring from an organization within the Help at Home family of companies are not eligible to receive the bonus.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of home care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based services to help seniors and individuals living with disabilities remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. As of September 30, 2022, Help at Home had more than 180 branch locations across 12 states and provided in-home, community-based services to more than 65,000 clients with the help of 49,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

