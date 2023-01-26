The Chopra Foundation and Philanthropist Robert F. Smith Launch The Soul of Leadership Initiative

Initiative to provide mental health services and leadership development opportunities within the Black community

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation today announced The Soul of Leadership, an initiative focusing on mental well-being and leadership development within the Black community. In partnership with Robert F. Smith and in collaboration with the NeverAlone movement, this initiative will focus on providing mental health services, leadership development courses targeted towards Black youth, and content to support Black entrepreneurs.

Adapted from Dr. Deepak Chopra's book and curriculum for industry-leading CEOs and executives, The Soul of Leadership and NeverAlone initiatives will offer free programming for Black youth, developing them into future leaders and equipping them with the resiliency and skillset to unlock their fullest potential and thrive in the face of uncertainty.

"I am privileged to work with Robert Smith on this much-needed initiative for the empowerment of our future leaders, particularly from the Black American community," said Dr. Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation. "As our nation focuses greater attention on the current mental health epidemic, we must deploy our resources in an equitable manner to ensure that everyone is able to receive the help they need."

"In order to build the leaders of tomorrow, first we must set a solid foundation where young people can fully thrive," added Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. "Addressing mental health is a critical component of this leadership development. By arming Black youth with tools to understand their mental and emotional needs, we are setting them on the path to success and creating empathetic leaders of the future that have a greater capacity for understanding and navigating the world around them."

Starting in early 2023, The Soul of Leadership's online portal will offer a free virtual catalog of leadership development courses. This initiative will also provide free mental health resources to address the stigma surrounding and disparities in mental health treatment in the Black community, where it is estimated that only about 1 in 3 Black Americans who need mental health services receive them.

About NeverAlone

The NeverAlone initiative is a movement to serve the global community, delivering secure access to scientific research, the work of mental health and wellness experts, and pragmatic tools and practices that can be used by anyone, anywhere, every day. The campaign brings much needed awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. On average, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds (World Health Organization) somewhere in the world, and it is the 2nd leading cause of death for teens and our youth.

Dr. Deepak Chopra intends to reach more than 1 billion people all around the world and spread a pandemic of joy by creating a more peaceful, just, sustainable, and healthy world.

About The Chopra Foundation

The Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family.

The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects.

