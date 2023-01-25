John Roemer Appointed as President/CEO of Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Law Enforcement Credit Union anticipates continued success with highly experienced executive

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) is proud to welcome John Roemer as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 23, 2023. In his new position, Roemer is responsible for operations and administration of the 43,000-member organization, which has $1.4 billion in assets, and addresses the savings and lending needs of law enforcement communities in Southern California.

John Roemer (PRNewswire)

Roemer joins LAPFCU with more than 35 years of financial institution experience and a wealth of related industry expertise. Prior to joining LAPFCU, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Communications Officer at Logix Federal Credit Union. Roemer also held several executive leadership roles in market research, marketing and strategy, operations, payments, member experience, business intelligence, and service quality at Logix and other financial institutions.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Roemer to LAPFCU," states Andre Plummer, LAPFCU Board of Directors Chair. "John's proven leadership skills and extensive knowledge strengthen our commitment to enhance the quality of life for law enforcement professionals and their families. John has shown an impressive dedication to member service and organizational growth and stability in his past positions. We look forward to future success with John at the helm."

"I appreciate the confidence that the board has in me to lead LAPFCU. Our members are true heroes. They are also people with financial dreams—of homeownership, a better quality of life, secure retirement, and more," Roemer says. "We are here to provide them with the tools they need to succeed and help them achieve those dreams. I look forward to continuing LAPFCU's already strong performance by focusing on an unmatched membership experience. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to focus exclusively on the needs and wants of our law enforcement community and make a positive impact on their future."

Roemer earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Marquette University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Columbia University.

Roemer replaces Ed Hada, who is retiring after serving as LAPFCU's CEO for five years and prior to that, 10 years as Chief Financial Officer.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $1.4 billion, currently serves 43,000 members, exclusive to law enforcement personnel and their family members in Southern California. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.

Attn. Editors: A photo of Mr. Roemer can be found at the link below:

Contact: Matt Dalton

Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

(818) 779-3327

mdalton@lapfcu.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union