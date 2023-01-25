InventHelp Inventor Develops Wellness Beverage with Added Health Benefits (SDB-1693)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful and refreshing alternative to traditional wellness beverages," said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., "so I invented CANELA. My formula could provide added health benefits like lowering glucose levels."

The invention provides a delicious well-being drink for consumers of all ages. In doing so, it could help lower blood sugar levels. It also could increase energy and it could stimulate the mind and body. The invention features an all-natural formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for the general population, particularly diabetics. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

